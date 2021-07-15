The French Gendarmerie searched the Bahrain-Victorious team last night

07/15/2021 at 12:49 PM CEST

Last night the French Gendarmerie searched the hotel where the Bahrain-Victorious cycling team was staying, sources close to the operation informed Efe today.

Some 25 agents participated in the search, which took place in the city of Pau (south) at the end of the queen stage of the Tour de France, in the Pyrenees.

The operation was carried out by the Central Office for the Fight against Violations of the Environment and Public Health, and there were no arrests, although the source avoided specifying whether any type of material was seized there.

According to the newspaper L’Equipe, various documents were intervened and several computers belonging to members of the team were inspected.

All members of the Bahrein-Victorious that remain in the race should appear at the start of today’s stage, including the Spanish Peio Bilbao (tenth overall), the Dutch Wouter poels and the belgian Dylan teuns.