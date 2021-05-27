The French Chronicle, by Wes Anderson, already has a theatrical release date – Tomatazos

One of the best-known self-voiced directors of our time is Wes Anderson (The Fantastic Mr. Zorro – 92%, Moonrise Kingdom – A kingdom under the moon – 94%, Three is a Crowd – 89%), an American filmmaker who has dabbled in various genres and has shown great talent in all of them. His last film was the animated stop-motion feature, Isle of Dogs – 87%, and now his new project, La Crónica Francesa, a film that will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in July, is on the way; it will then be screened at the New York Film Festival in the fall.

In Cannes, Anderson’s film is part of the Official Selection, as it was announced last year, but its release was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Searchlight Pictures (via Indie Wire) has also released that the theatrical release date of The French Dispatch It is October 22.

The French Chronicle stars Timothée Chalamet, who plays a revolutionary student named Zeffirelli; The play is said to be heavily influenced by the Nouvelle Vague, and features a star-studded cast including Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Elisabeth Moss, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and Tony. Revolori, among others.

Chalamet, who we will see soon as the protagonist of Dune, was chosen by the director because he believed he recognized him as the ideal actor for the role, these were his words for GQ Magazine last year:

I had seen Timmy in ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Call me by your name’ and I never had the inconvenience of thinking of anyone else for this role, not even for a second, I knew he was absolutely right and also: he speaks French and it seems that it could actually have come out of a 1985 Eric Rohmer movie … It’s not of any kind, but the New Wave would have had a happy place for it.

The actress Elisabeth moss, on the other hand, he told Indie Wire in 2019 that the filming of The French Chronicle It was a “surreal experience”, as entering the set was like entering a movie of Wes anderson in every sense. The production designer, Adam stockhausen He also spoke with the medium and highlighted the construction of numerous and huge sets.

For this film, Anderson works again with his trusted cinematographer, Robert Yeoman, and with the musician Alexandre desplat, winner of the Oscar for Best Soundtrack for El Gran Hotel Budapest – 92% and The Shape Of Water – 92%. The official synopsis of The French Chronicle is the next:

The film is a love letter to journalists set in an American newspaper outpost in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine.

Anderson stands out today for being one of the authors who, in addition to maintaining his personal stamp, manages to reach an audience that not many manage to have. Thanks to social networks, some film directors with original proposals and things to say manage to make themselves known, while most are lost among the many blockbusters or among the hundreds of releases that are on current streaming platforms.

In recent years, the debate has intensified about whether superhero cinema takes space away from more artistic cinema, but perhaps whoever says that falls into the error of thinking that in the past it was different. For decades commercial cinema has served a very important function for studios, raising money.