The electoral tables open for the second round of the municipal galas

The French began voting this Sunday, amid stringent security measures, in the second round of municipal elections that had to be postponed for three months due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Near 16 million French people are called to the polls to participate in the final vote to elect mayor in the 5,000 municipalities in which the first lap was not decisive.

In addition to the mandatory use of face masks in voting centers, voters must maintain a safe distance and carry their own ballpoint pen to sign the records..

President Emmanuel Macron’s party is expected to receive a harsh rebuke from voters at a time when its popularity is at a minimum.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Big cities like Lyon (center-east), Toulouse (southwest) or Bordeaux (center-west) could be snatched away by environmentalists, who have been making headway on the French political table for several elections.

In the capital, Paris, except for the biggest surprise, the current mayor, the Spanish-born socialist, Anne Hidalgo, who sealed an alliance with environmentalists, will easily revalidate a second six-year term.

The first round was held on March 15, in extremis, two days before national confinement was ordered, which led to severe criticism from the government and forced it to postpone the second round, which was originally scheduled for March 22. .

If the predictions are fulfilled, Paris will be in socialist hands and Marseille in that of the conservatives and Macron’s party aspires to win Lyon. The prime minister himself is risking his future as the head of the list of the « macronistas » in Le Havre, like other ministers in other cities of the country. The extreme right can achieve in Perpignan the largest city in its history and ecologists dream of conquering a city as important as Bordeaux.

However, for the specialists consulted by the ., abstention from the coronavirus will be seen above all among the electorate of the elderly, which would penalize the right. The Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, had managed to « fear » that there will be little participation and acknowledged that some municipalities have difficulties in constituting their electoral boards.

