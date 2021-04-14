The French Army uses the quadruped robot Spot from Boston Dynamics for military maneuvers

This is Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot that participates in military exercisesEuropa Press

The device is already being tested by NYPDs

The € 62,000 robot is capable of climbing stairs and adapting to any type of terrain

It is being used primarily for data collection and surveying

A French military school has used several robots, including autonomous quadruped robot Boston Dynamics Spot, in applied research exercises on March 30 and 31 to perform combat maneuvers with students.

A group of 80 EMIA students from the Saint-Cyr Coëtquidan military school have practiced tactics alongside Spot and other devices used such as the Nerva, Baracuda, Optio 20 and the new Ultro.

Spot was in charge of carrying out reconnaissance work, although he still does not have sufficient autonomy for this type of operation and “runs out of power in the middle of the assault,” according to a school second lieutenant.

Used by the NYPD for their Emergency Service Unit

This is the first time that the Spot has been deployed for a military maneuver in France, but the device is already feel tested by NYPDs for “to assess its capabilities against other models in use by our Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad,” the body stated in February on Twitter.

The Spot is an autonomous and quadruped robot highly agile that is capable of climbing stairs and adapting to any type of terrain, So what is being used primarily for data collection and surveying. Thus, we are using pFor 3D mapping and fault diagnosis on oil rigs located in the middle of the ocean.

At the moment, is for sale in the United States for companies in the same country for a price of 62,000 euros and it takes between six and eight weeks to arrive.