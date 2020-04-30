This time, the Toulouse Football Club should not escape it. After five or six delicate seasons, the Violets are likely to be relegated to Ligue 2, following the cessation of the championships. Indeed, the LFP office, which met this Thursday morning, opted for a freeze in the classification of L1 after the 28th day (at the average of points), the last disputed. This means that the TFC, 20th at that time, will remain so and will most likely descend by one step – the decision of the office has yet to be validated.

Anticipating this scenario, the president of Toulouse Olivier Sadran had sent on Wednesday, according to LesViolets.com, a letter to the president of the FFF Nöel Le Graët and to the president of the LFP Nathalie Boy de la Tour in an attempt to protect the interests of his training. “The consequence (of the end of the season) is that the TFC cannot honestly defend, on the field, its chances of remaining in Ligue 1 until the last day of the championship, writes the manager, in the relayed document by the specialized site. We very much regret it, because a provisional classification, at this stage of the competition, never foreshadows the final classification. “

Prosecution to come?

But Sadran then wants to be more offensive. “Any relegation decision based on the provisional classification at the end of the 27th or 28th day which would be pronounced against the TFC would be unfair, inequitable and unfounded in law”, he considers, evoking moreover “a unacceptable breach of the principles of fairness and sports ethics “, a” unilateral decision “, and even” an excess of power “.

And to conclude by promising prosecution: “In view of all the above, the TFC’s request is simply that the FFF and the LFP respect their own regulations. (…) Any other decision, not allowing the TFC to make sportingly and equitably asserting one’s chances of maintenance would be immediately challenged before the competent courts. “

As a reminder, Toulouse was relegated since the 12th day, red lantern since the 15th, and with 13 points taken in 28 games, was 14 lengths from the dam.