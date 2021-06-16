The freedom to choose a healthy diet versus the ultra-processed business

Shutterstock / KonstantinV9 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Q0w64vITK9IxQsLIrhYcUg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzMy4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/qZowS.wL0heSxtdkLOVzcw–~B/aD04MDA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/cf8cb5e36360a8417c1b770a5c4ffc16″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Q0w64vITK9IxQsLIrhYcUg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUzMy4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/qZowS.wL0heSxtdkLOVzcw–~B/aD04MDA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/cf8cb5e36360a8417c1b770a5c4ffc16″/>

Malnutrition in all its forms is the leading cause of the global burden of disease and responsible for 30% of deaths in the world: due to malnutrition (defect), obesity (excess) or unhealthy diet (food imbalance and poor nutritional quality), its three faces.

The main cause of malnutrition in the world is the mass production and distribution of ultra-processed products (UP): foods and beverages rich in calories, sugars, salt and low-quality fats and poor in fiber, protein and essential micronutrients, which we mean by empty calories.

Consuming ultra-processed foods increases mortality

Frequent consumption of ultra-processed foods contributes to all three forms of malnutrition. It not only causes obesity due to excess caloric intake, but also unhealthy diet and malnutrition due to poor nutritional quality and displacement in the diet of healthy, fresh or minimally processed foods.

In the long run, that translates into higher mortality and incidence of high blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, depression, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, frailty, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

A paradigmatic example of UP are sugary drinks (soft drinks, juices and dairy drinks), with little or no nutritional value, which contribute a large amount of empty calories to the diet, and their substitutes with non-caloric artificial sweeteners, whose consumption is also associated with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and all-cause mortality.

Furthermore, UP consumption is responsible for more than a third of all food-related environmental effects.

Consequently, the progressive penetration of PUs in all corners of the world constitutes a major public health problem, especially if we take into account the growth in their consumption, which began decades ago in high-income countries and shot up in years. recent events in low- and middle-income countries.

Aggressive campaigns, high palatability and low prices

The mass production and distribution of UP, accompanied by aggressive marketing campaigns to promote its consumption, are behind this global change in eating patterns.

As is also the low price of ultra-processed products, making them affordable for the majority of the population, due to the low cost of the poor quality raw materials with which they are made and that citizens, instead of producing and distributing companies, they bear the health and environmental costs of their production.

If we add to this its high palatability, which stimulates a higher intake, a vicious circle is closed in which the food industry has all the incentives to continue producing and promoting the consumption of PU.

If current trends in PU production, distribution and promotion are maintained, the global cost in terms of health and environmental impact could become unsustainable in the coming decades.

Reversing current trends and preventing the consequences of the massive consumption of PU requires carrying out a major transformation of the agri-food system that encourages the production of healthy and sustainable foods, mainly of plant origin, fresh or minimally processed, and that discourages production and promotion of UP by food corporations.

The implementation of food policies to promote a change in the population’s consumption patterns, facilitating generalized access to a healthy diet, constitutes the best incentive to promote this transformation.

It is urgent to apply new food policies

The World Health Organization and various groups of experts have developed a battery of healthy food policies to move countries to action, articulated in three pillars: food system, behavior change and food environment.

The nutrition group of the Spanish Epidemiology Society has selected those proposals whose implementation in Spain is considered a priority and urgent:

All this should be accompanied by social communication campaigns to explain the measures to the population. The good results of the tax on sugary drinks in Catalonia, with a progressive reduction in consumption over time, show the way forward.

Although the effect of substitution by drinks with artificial sweeteners should be taken into account when considering the application of this type of taxes in the rest of Spain, since they are not exempt from health risks either.

All the proposed policies are cost-effective, minimally intrusive, promote healthy environments, act on vulnerable populations, reduce social inequalities in health, increase individual freedom of choice, make healthy options affordable for all, and are supported of scientists, organizations and health professionals and the general population.

However, with few exceptions, the degree of implementation of these policies by governments is little or no.

Such is the case of Spain, with a strategy focused on individual responsibility, which prioritizes educational proposals and ineffective self-regulation systems, despite being one of the countries in the world with the highest rates of obesity.

Corporate capture of public health

The question is why. Why don’t most countries, and in particular Spain, implement such policies? Why are they discarded despite the fact that they promote the common good and economic efficiency? In essence, due to the strong opposition exerted by the food and advertising companies, whose economic interests would be affected.

This process by which political decisions respond to the particular interest of a small group of private individuals or organizations, to the detriment of the public interest, is what is known as corporate capture of public health.

Corporate capture, in the field that concerns us, tries to anticipate and respond to initiatives to regulate the promotion and access of the population to PUs, in order to prevent or postpone their application. Instead, self-regulation mechanisms and measures of an exclusively educational nature, with proven ineffectiveness, are promoted.

Roughly speaking, corporate capture is carried out in two clearly differentiated stages, although their strategies tend to overlap over time. The first stage deals with the definition of the narrative and the second establishes the rules of the game.

The narrative is constructed through two modes of capture. The intellectual, aimed at attracting scientists and health and nutrition professionals, and the social, focused mainly on the general population.

The strategies of this first stage are aimed at promoting a good image of companies and their products, attracting consumers at an early age, skewing scientific results, controlling the continuous training of health and nutrition professionals, diverting attention from consumers. damaging effects of the UPs and fostering public opinion contrary to their regulation, falsely and tortuously labeled a paternalistic attitude that limits individual freedoms.

Is regulating the ultra-processed paternalism?

On the contrary, the regulation of consumer goods with harmful effects on health, such as PU, constitutes a legitimate intervention by governments to fulfill their duty to protect the rights of citizens. Especially those of the most vulnerable, such as minors or socioeconomically disadvantaged groups, whose freedom to choose is thus defended and enhanced.

The message that affirms that “there are no good or bad foods, but good or badly balanced diets”, repeated a thousand times with a hammer, is central in the narrative of the corporations that trade in UP food and beverages. But the truth is that there are good foods (for health), such as fruits and vegetables, and bad, such as ultra-processed ones. And the scientific data to prove it is abundant and solid.

In the second stage of corporate capture, aimed at establishing the rules of the game, the modalities of cultural and material capture are used. Cultural capture takes place surreptitiously, through continuous and intense interaction between representatives of the food and advertising corporations and politicians or high officials of the state. The regulator is thus repeatedly exposed to the approaches and proposals of corporations, to the detriment of the perspective of citizens and independent health and nutrition experts, becoming more inclined to their interests.

Regulators are more inclined to adopt positions of people belonging to their close group (group identity), their social, intellectual or economic status (status identity) and their social networks (relationship identity).

Regarding material or corrosive capture, it can be legal, such as revolving doors, donations to political parties and the work of lobbies, or illegal, such as corruption.

The end result is unfair regulation or the absence of regulation when it is necessary for the protection of the common good and the rights of citizens, which are thus damaged. The same strategies, by the way, that tobacco and alcoholic beverages companies have deployed before.

Paving the way for healthy and sustainable food policies requires documenting and denouncing corporate capture tactics, countering the dominant narrative, promoting communication and social awareness campaigns, and establishing fair rules of the game, in the style of the WHO Framework Convention. for Tobacco Control.

The alliances of scientists and public health professionals with citizen organizations and movements (food NGOs, ecology, cooperation and solidarity, responsible consumption, agricultural cooperatives and unions, consumer associations, fathers and mothers, etc.) are essential to promote a healthy and sustainable food agenda. An agenda that is specified in proposals such as the Defend me campaign, by the Alliance for Healthy Eating, to regulate the advertising of UP (unhealthy foods and beverages) in Spain.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is the sole responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the point of view of the Instituto de Salud Carlos III.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Miguel Ángel Royo Bordonada is a member of Fiare Banca Ética, Acción Solidaria Aragonesa, Médicos del Mundo, MSF, OCU, Amnesty International, SOS Racismo Madrid, CGT, Food Justice, SOM Energía, We Are Connection, Secular Europe, Citizens for Education Public, DMD Association, UNHCR and Arbir Malena Cultural Association.