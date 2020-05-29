Atletico-MG’s squad has been back to training in Cidade do Galo since May 19 and the squad is already beginning to recover their fitness. However, due to the recommendations of the health authorities, the club adopted a series of measures for the resumption.

Covid-19 tests were performed on players, coaching staff and staff. In addition, the activities take place in small groups, which are presented at different and spaced times. Athletes arrive at the CT in uniform and the use of masks is mandatory for all professionals involved, with the exception of players in training.

Present in 12 of the 13 games that Galo played this season, midfielder Hyoran positively evaluates his return to training.

-It’s good to be back. I believe that everyone in the squad was already missing the training in the field and this return has been very nice. The club provides us with the entire structure so that we can carry out the activities safely and following the preventive measures. Now, we look forward to things returning to normal soon – said the 27-year-old.

During the quarantine, Hyoran sought to enjoy the period with his family and continued to maintain his fitness with activities at home. For the player, the return of routine in the City of the Rooster shows how important this was.

-Since the beginning, I tried to cross the quarantine period in the best possible way. I followed a routine of physical activities at home and made the most of this extra time I had with my family. I feel that it helped me a lot on this return, since I return well, physically and psychologically – concluded.

Atlético-MG’s last official game took place on March 14th. Away from home, the team beat Villa Nova 3-1, in a match that marked the debut of coach Jorge Sampaoli. Two rounds from the end of the first phase, the Rooster occupies the third position of the state championship, with 18 points.

