The FreeBuds Studio are € 100 off and put the best noise-canceling headphones in a tight spot | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many offers related to headphones with active noise cancellation on the market, but Huawei has bet heavily on this segment with its new FreeBuds Studio, a headset that now you will be able to get € 100 reduced compared to its initial price, and that is a lot of discount.

Sometimes it is not necessary to pay so much money if you want to have the best technology on the market in your possession, and now the Huawei FreeBuds Studio, its wireless headband headphones with active noise cancellation, can be obtained at a succulent discount, both on Amazon and in the official store of the brand.

So now you can buy Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio wireless headphones for just € 199.99 on Amazon, saving you € 99 on the way compared to its initial price. You can also get them at the same price in the official Huawei store.

These wireless headphones offer what is surely the best noise cancellation of the moment, with several different modes and L2HC codec.

These Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones at € 199.99 have a powerful noise cancellation system, and on top of that they are totally elegant so that you can take them wherever you want to ensure that you will always hear the best music or sound.

Although we already told you about its powerful noise cancellation system in our analysis, the truth is that thanks to its different chips and sensors inside, it has been possible to create a superior feature, in a premium way, to always enjoy the best entertainment , but also from calls.

And it is that the intelligent multiscene perception system the device Automatically adjusts the cancellation mode to different environments for a more suitable and comfortable effect, since it is not the same to be indoors than outdoors, for example.

It is supported by four outward-facing microphones that effectively pick up human voices from background noise. Then you have two other microphones, but facing inwards, that are able to pick up the voice in the ear and avoid interference from the wind.

It also has a low latency gaming mode, a fast charge that gives us up to 24 hours of use and an intelligent touch control.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.