Sometimes finding an ideal wallpaper for your device is difficult, either because of the colors or because of the shapes, but it is true that sometimes it is not easy. And on the other hand, it is not complicated that any of the funds that come in Pre-installed on your mobile, they do not convince you.

Personally, I have always liked abstract wallpapers, and they show the icons we have on the screen well, and most of the time I usually put this type of wallpaper on my device, and today I am going to show you an application that I have discovered with which you can create the most beautiful wallpapers just by moving your finger. Its name is Fluid, and it is a must-have download on your device if you are looking for simplicity and good definition for your mobile wallpaper.

Fluid, the application with which you can create your own wallpapers

Creating a wallpaper is always better than downloading one, since in this way we can leave the terminal completely to our liking and modify what we want until it is perfect for us, or at least from our point of view. And today we are going to show you Fluid, the application with which you can create your own wallpapers with the aesthetic of colored smoke that I personally like very much.

Well, this application allows, just by sliding your finger on the screen, you can create the effect of colored smoke on the screen, where, as you see, there is no other element except a circle in which, if we click, we will display the options of the application, in which we will be able to control the way in which this smoke is created.

After downloading it, I recommend that you play and experiment with it and its settings, which allow you to modify, for example, the speed with which this smoke is generated, the glow, the color changes or even the radius of the smoke generated by our finger , so it gives us everything we need to create the perfect wallpaper, or at least to try, although I already tell you that, as you can see in the images, it is not difficult to obtain decent results in a short time. The learning curve of this app is really short.

Once you have experimented and achieved the results you want, you must click on this circular button, go down to where it says take a photo and, once you have made the effect you want, click on the floating button of the camera that will appear in this, this way you will take a screenshot that will omit the circular button to capture the perfect background. Also, you shouldn’t worry about doing it too fast, since It will capture just the moment before you hit the button.

I have tried this application for a few days, and the truth is that the results it offers have seemed incredible to me, since also the resolution at which these backgrounds are seen adjusts perfectly to the screen of your mobile from the first moment, and you do not have to do anything more than capture the image and apply it.

