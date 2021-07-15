The Franz Mayer Museum receives the World Press Photo

MEXICO CITY. Snapshots on the pandemic, the climate crisis, social protests and territorial conflicts dominated this year among the winners of the World Press Photo (WPP) 2021, whose exhibition will run from today until September 26 at the Franz Mayer Museum, within the framework of its 35th anniversary, Alejandra de la Paz, director of the venue, reported yesterday.

Author: Luis Tato

Author: Iván Macías

For us, the WPP is a particular source of pride for several reasons, the first is because we have been exhibiting it continuously for more than 20 years ”, with a sample of those images that are selected with a rigorous, formal and transparent process that reveal the best of photojournalism, De la Paz explained.

In addition to the fact that the venue celebrates 35 years of being open to the public today (Wednesday), “and what better way to celebrate it with one of the iconic exhibitions that attracts the most visitors, especially young people, and that gives us great pleasure because it is an opportunity for the museum to put on the table the future and world events that affect us all as a society ”.

On this occasion, the WPP received more than 74,470 photographs from 130 countries, of which an independent jury awarded 141 images from 45 photographers, from 28 countries, in eight categories.

Author: Mads Nissen

The winning snapshot was Mads Nissen’s First Embrace, which shows two people hugging during the pandemic, at a time when contact could put people at risk.

While, in the 2021 history category, the winner was the series Habibi (My love, in Arabic), by Antonio Faccilongo, which tells the story of the wives of Palestinian prisoners, who are prohibited from having conjugal visits, before which have sought a way to transport smuggled sperm to continue their family legacy.

The jury recognized “the personal, humane and hopeful angle that the photographers gave to difficult situations, in the case of Habibi, which reflects the conflict between Israel and Palestine; and in Firts Embrace facing the health crisis, detailed Joumana El Zein Khoury, executive director of the WPP, in a prerecorded message.

Another of the exhibited photographs is, in the category of Environment, the piece California sea lion plays with a maskby Ralph Pace, where the sea animal is seen swimming towards a face mask in Breakwater, California.

As well as the series Pantanal en llamas, by Lalo Almeida, which shows how firefighters fight a fire at the São Francisco de Perigara farm in Brazil, which is home to one of the largest populations of hyacinth macaws.

Author: Lorenzo Tugnoli

Another winner was Oleg Ponomarev’s solo portrait The Transition: Ignat, Ignat, a transgender man who was bullied during his school years, poses with his girlfriend Maria, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Y The log climberby Adam Pretty, who caught an athlete training to practice bouldering, in Germany, which consists of climbing rock formations without ropes.

Also outstanding was the photograph of the Mexican Iván Macías “with the portrait of a doctor at the end of her shift in a hospital in Mexico City, on whose face you can see the marks of the masks and protective glasses, an image that is a tribute to all health workers worldwide, who have worked tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic, ”explained Yi Wen Hsia, WPP exhibition manager, electronically.

In the presentation, Iván Macías spoke about his photography and commented that it is part of a project in which he tried to reflect what doctors lived inside hospitals when there was no vaccine.

This project led to the making of the book Traces of the pandemic which he will present in August at the Franz Mayer.

There I narrate how they were prepared, what they had to do, how they got to the hospital, what equipment they used, how they entered the covid room, with 30 patients in the main wing and another 30 more in another, all urgently, and then how some went out to foot and others unfortunately in black bags ”, he concluded.

* In the following link you will find the latest news