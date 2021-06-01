The Frankfurt DAX 30 breaks a new high driven by the motor sector

Frankfurt (Germany) Jun 1 (EFE) .- The DAX 30 of Frankfurt has beaten an all-time high this Tuesday in the morning session driven by the profits of the car companies and the upward prospects of Wall Street, which yesterday remained closed for the celebration of the Memorial Day in the USA

The selective of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange gained 1.38% at half-time, up to 15,639.13 points, and the 30 values ​​that compose it rose.

Somewhat earlier it reached the intraday high of 15,651.82 points, although it later reduced the rise a bit.

Daimler gained 2.7%, to 78.22 euros, after agreeing to pay Nokia for the use of its patents, the tire and components manufacturer Continental rose 2.5%, to 123.98 euros, and Volkswagen did so. it made another 2.5%, up to 234.05 euros, for the possible IPO of the sports car manufacturer Porsche.

In the MDAX of medium-sized companies, Porsche SE, which groups together approximately 50% stakes in Porsche AG and Volkswagen, gained 4.1%, to 96.24 euros.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which has a 53.3% stake in Volkswagen, has been listed on the MDAX medium-sized company index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 22 March.

(c) EFE Agency