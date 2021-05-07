the Francoist meets with the heiresses of Pablo Iglesias

Javier Tebas wants to keep his political contacts very warm. Despite being recognized as a VOX voter, a faithful defender of the extreme right as a member of Fuerza Nueva and very pro-Franco, the president of the League He has never hidden that he plays two bands as he is a close friend of the Catalan independentist and leftist extremist, Jaume Roures.

We do not know if the president of Mediapro set up the meeting with the new leadership of Podemos after the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the political scene, but the president of the League has taken very little – just two days – to make a move after the fall of the founder of the purple party.

On account of the Diakhaby case, Tebas appeared at the Ministry of Social Rights to speak at the same table with Irene Montero and Ione Belarra on the matter – more than a month has passed since – to receive a proposal from both that “A party cannot continue if the type of events occur” that the Valencia player lived.

Thebes, seated with Montero and Belarra.

The meeting, quite empty of content, served for Tebas to commit to the ministers of Podemos to create a cooperation between the Ministries of Equality and Social Rights with La Liga against any form of violence or discrimination in order to raise awareness among fans who come to the fields against racism and machismo.

The meeting was a toast to the sun. Thebes wanted to know first-hand how his situation was after the departure of a Pablo Iglesias that helped him at the time in the Deportivo case when everything suggested that he would be disqualified. The president of the League was able to verify that both the politician’s partner and the designated heir –Belarra has collected the wallets left by Iglesias when he left the Government– they are in a good tune to move behind the scenes when you need to.

As OKDIARIO has learned, Thebes is quite concerned about the existing draft of the new Sports Law that he intends to remove the executive of Pedro Sánchez and that would take away part of his power in the distribution of the television rights of the teams in the League. You have to remember that a year ago, the president of the association of clubs gave a good pinch to the former Secretary of State for Sports, Irene Lozano, at the cost of the return of football with the Pacts of Viana. The president of the League has already rearmed himself for what may come and he knows that having Montero and Belarra on his side was a priority for his interests. If not, why would two such antagonistic thoughts sit at the same table?