The political offensive launched byParis and berlinto convince other European capitals of the need to create a € 500 billion reconstruction fundsto help the countries and regions most hit by the coronavirus, through direct transfers financed with the issuance of debt by the European Commission, has hit this Tuesday against the wall of the northern countries. Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands have expressed their rejection of the plans proposed byAngela Merkel and Emmanuel Macronand they have insisted that the European response must come in the form of loans and not aid.

“When it comes to taking on a common debt with transfers to other countriesDenmark’s position is well known. The Franco-German proposal has not changed it“Danish Nicolai Wammen has warned in the framework of the meeting of ministers of economy and finance (Ecofin) on Tuesday and in tune with the Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz.” We are ready to help the most affected countries with loans. We hope that the update of the multi-annual EU budget reflects the new priorities rather than increasing the spending ceiling. “

An idea with which the Netherlands fully agreesand that heralds a tough negotiation in the coming weeks. “The Dutch minister has been contrary but has not been very belligerent” although “he did not need it either” because “it has been a very superficial contact,” diplomatic sources after Ecofin have explained. “It will have its impact on the discussion at the European level but we are waiting for the Commission proposal,” they have limited themselves to pointing out, like Sweden, Dutch sources.

Proposal on May 27

The real push and pull will kick off once the European Commission presents its proposal on the EU’s budgetary framework (2021-2027) and the new fund on May 27. It will be time to check to what extent the ideas of Merkel and Macron have come to fruition, which the Community Executive has received as “a positive sign that will help us build consensus,” stressed Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who reiterated thathis plan will have more than a trillion euros in grants and loansand that they study how some of the money may be available as early as 2020.

But beyond Brussels, there are two countries that have received the initiative with great hopes: Italy and Spain. The Franco-German plan includes a large part of theproposals put forward by the Government of Pedro Sánchezand even “it goes even beyond what is proposed,” says the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño. “Not only because of the amount but because we are no longer talking about credits. We are talking about transfers, a true European investment and recovery plan, financed with European debt,” he celebrated in an interview on Cadena Ser in which he also removed Iron to the fact that the aid will be conditioned to reforms. “We have to start realizing that the word reform means change, which is absolutely necessary, “he replied.

And it is that accessing the transfers of the new fund will not be free. “Our idea is to create a strong link between investment and reforms “, that “the stimuli” are aligned with the goals in energy transition and digitization and that the fund works as the budgetary instrument of convergence and competitiveness. “Hell is in the details” but “everything has conditionality” and“the negotiation will not be easy“diplomatic sources predict the new budget battle.

