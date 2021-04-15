The franchise releases a new trailer

Credit: Getty Images

(CNN) – The ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise has a new release date set for June 25.

A new trailer for the upcoming film, titled “F9,” was released on Wednesday. The film comes almost a year after its original May 2020 release date. The first trailer was released in January 2020.

The stars of “Fast & Furious” including Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodríguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Han Lue (Sung Kang) and Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) ) will return. . Jordana Brewster also returns as Mia Toretto.

The “Furious” team will face Jakob Toretto in the new film, played by John Cena. An unexpected twist, as the character represents Dominic’s brother with great resentment towards him.

It’s good to be back. Watch the new # F9 trailer now. pic.twitter.com/Ewy0EZfhBv – # F9 (@TheFastSaga) April 14, 2021

The film will also feature excerpts from Brian O’Conner, the character played by the late Paul Walker, who died in 2013. Director Justin Lin directs the latest installment after stepping away from the franchise after “Fast & Furious 6”. 2013. After “F9”, Universal plans a tenth and eleventh film, and will also create spin-offs.