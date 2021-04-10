The fourth wave continues to take shape: infections, deaths and incidence increase

The Ministry of Health has recorded 10,875 new coronavirus infections on Friday afternoon (compared to 9,901 on Thursday) and 149 deaths (compared to 142 the day before). The accumulated incidence at 14 days also increases compared to Thursday, since it was in 174.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and today Friday it stands at 182.09 cases, a 7 and a half point increase.

From February 19 no more than 10,000 infections were counted in one day. The incidence has risen in all the autonomous communities except Asturias.

At this moment, 9,359 people with Covid-19 are admitted to Spanish hospitals, of which 1,133 require admission to the ICU. This represents a hospital occupancy due to coronavirus of 7.48% in the ward and 20.48% in the ICU. One more day, revenues (1,133) exceed the highs (1,060).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,347,512 cases of the disease have been confirmed in our country and 76,328 deaths from it.