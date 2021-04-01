The fourth wave begins to consolidate in Spain while the WHO urges to accelerate vaccination to fight against the virus

Spain is once again at high risk for coronavirus. After a slight period of respite and a decrease in infections as the third wave subsided, there is already talk of a fourth with a certain fear of the consequences of Holy Week.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of the epidemic situation “worrying and serious” and urges European countries to accelerate a vaccination rate that it considers “unacceptably” slow. “Vaccines are our best way out of the pandemic. Not only do they work, they are also very effective in limiting infections, “said WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge.

This Wednesday, Health notified 8,544 new positives and a cumulative incidence of 152.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days; considerably uneven transmission between communities. Navarra, Madrid, and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla are of particular concern, all already at extreme risk due to the growing trend of new infections.

Navarre

Navarra, one of the communities that has been registering the greatest rise in recent weeks, reported this Wednesday a total of 166 new positive cases of coronavirus according to the definitive data provided by the provincial government, which has added two infections to the provisional ones published yesterday.

However, the figures show that the positivity rate has dropped slightly to 4.7%, compared to 6.1% the day before; although its incidence continues to place it as the community at greatest risk, according to the ‘Covid traffic light’ of the Ministry of Health: 292 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days (it is considered “extreme risk” from 250). Likewise, in the Autonomous Community – which has not reported any death from this disease since March 29 – 122 patients remained admitted this Wednesday (two more than the previous day).

Madrid

The Community of Madrid is also at extreme risk, with a cumulative incidence 264 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days, which consolidates its growing trend and remains in extreme risk. The Madrid government notified 2,102 new cases of coronavirus this Wednesday (1,749 of the last 24 hours) and 21 more deaths in hospitals.

Regarding the number of hospitalized patients, the report from the Ministry of Health showed a decrease compared to the previous day, both on the ward and in the ICU (1,247 and 403 patients, respectively).

Ceuta and melilla

The autonomous city of Melilla that, unlike other communities, has updated its data this Holy Thursday, has reported 43 new positives (which amounts to 449 the number of people with active Covid-19) and one deceased from coronavirus, according to data collected up to 23.00 hours this Wednesday. Likewise, they report a total of 29 patients admitted to the hospital for the virus, of which two remain in the ICU. Its cumulative incidence in the last 14 days is particularly noteworthy, which is close to 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (475.5); well above the maximum threshold marked “extreme“for Health.

Ceuta, for its part, has registered this Thursday the first death from coronavirus since April, which brings the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 80 in the city. Its incidence is considerably lower than that of Melilla, but remains at extreme risk, with 294.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, after the 449 new positives detected in the last day.

Catalonia

7.8% of the Catalan population (600,250 people) has been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to epidemiological data updated this Thursday by the Department of Health, which has notified 1,776 new diagnoses since Wednesday. The cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants after 14 days also worsens and has reached 229, four cases more than yesterday, while the risk of regrowth (EPG), an index that measures the potential growth of the pandemic, is 275 points, eight more than the previous day.

With these data, Catalonia He has been worsening his epidemic indicators for fourteen days, which has begun to be noticed in an increase in COVID patients both in primary care and in hospitals, whose managers already speak openly of a fourth wave, with the ICUs more full than at the beginning of the second and third.

Basque Country

Basque Country has registered this past Wednesday 643 new cases of covid-19, which is twelve more than the previous day, although the rate of positives in relation to the tests carried out has dropped to 7.3%. According to data provided by the Basque Department of Health, the positives detected have risen from 631 on Tuesday to 642 on Wednesday.

Hospital pressure is also growing in this community, which has detected an increase in new admissions to the ward (64 hospitalizations in the last day) and to the ICU (90). Its cumulative incidence (242.20 positives per 100,000 inhabitants) keeps the Basque Country in high risk, about to return to extreme risk due to coronavirus.

Asturias

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Wednesday 149 new cases of coronavirus detected on the last day, in which there were 20 admissions to the ward and none to the ICU.

Regarding the alert level in Asturias, it remains at high risk by coronavirus with a cumulative incidence of 199.65 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the report of the Ministry of Health this Wednesday.

Aragon

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Government of Aragon has confirmed 198 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the autonomous community, corresponding to the results of the diagnostic tests, known this Wednesday, March 31, and there have also been two deaths. According to the definitive data published in the Transparency Portal of the regional Executive, in Zaragoza, 156 positives have been reported, in Huesca, 36, and in Teruel, 5 cases. One of the two deaths corresponds to the Zaragoza province and the other to that of Huesca.

The data reported by Health on Wednesday placed the Aragonese community on the edge of the high risk by coronavirus, with an incidence of 147.44 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days.

The Rioja

La Rioja has exceeded the medium risk threshold this Wednesday, and is already at high risk for coronavirus after registering a cumulative incidence of 151.12 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to updated data from the Health department. A figure that consolidates its growing trend, taking into account that just two days ago, on Tuesday, an incidence of 126.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was reported. Active cases amount to 371, 28 more than this Wednesday. As for the number of hospitalized and deceased, they will not be updated until Monday, due to the Holy Week holidays.

Castile and Leon

Castilla y León adds 420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which places the global figure to date at 218,167, while registering two new fatalities, all of them in hospitals, as well as a total of 28,031 medical discharges, of them 59 new, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health. The statistics published this Thursday register two deaths in the hospitals of the Community, which brings the total number of deaths in these centers to 5,571.

Health placed this autonomous community in Medium risk – skimming the high – with a cumulative incidence of 135 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The rest of the communities, at lower risk, but with a growing trend

In the rest of the autonomous communities the risk is medium or low, since those that until a few days ago remained at the level of “new normality” (as is the case of the Valencian Community, now with an incidence of 28 positives), the increase in infections registered in recent days have prevented staying at that threshold.

Galicia, for example, there has been a rebound in new infections (138 more than the previous day) and also in hospital pressure. Nevertheless, both its incidence (69.47) and its positivity rate (1.5%) remain at low levels for the moment.

At low risk is also the Region of Murcia, with a cumulative incidence of 60.74 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Although this Thursday has already reported an increase in active cases, after reporting 24 more than the previous day (735).