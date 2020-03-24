Paradoxically, the coronavirus crisis has led Hollywood stars to be closer to their followers, albeit digitally. The last to join the fashion of live videos, as a kind of resolution session for fans’ questions, has been David Harbor, who did not take long to reveal interesting information about the next season of ‘Stranger Things’.

David Harbor in ‘Stranger Things’

Like the rest of Netflix productions developed in North America, ‘Stranger Things’ stopped filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Harbor has chosen to invest their free time in bringing positions with their followers through Instagram. As ComicBook collects, one of the most interesting details poured during that broadcast was the release window preview planned for fourth installment of Netflix flagship.

“We are standing now. It was supposed to be released at the beginning of next year, I think, although I have no authority over any of this, “commented the actor, who plays Agent Hopper from the start of the fiction, adding a message of some uncertainty:” Now I don’t know. That will probably be delayed. I hope we can go back to work, but I have no idea what will happen. “

A surprise to start

Although it seemed that Netflix would cling to the mystery of the identity of the “American” that appeared at the end of the third installment of ‘Stranger Things’, the first teaser of the next installment already exposed that behind that unknown is none other than Hopper, whom we presumed dead under Hawkins’ surface. However, his return will not be easy, since we will see him doing forced labor under the iron fist of the Soviets, who will repeat an antagonistic role in the new episodes.

.