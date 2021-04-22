The fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ may not premiere this year

We look forward to returning to Hawkins. The third season of ‘Stranger Things’ came to Netflix in July 2019, and although we have already seen a small preview that gave us some clue as to what had happened to Hopper (David Harbor), we do not have many more news of the fourth season . Their filming was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but in October they were able to return to work.

However, the wait to see the new chapters of the adventures of Eleven and the others may still be long. In a chat with fans on social media, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, said season four would arrive in 2022: “The fourth season? Should come out sometime next year I hope“were his words.

pic.twitter.com/oV1p6Rg8FN ? StrangerThingsSpoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) April 18, 2021

Recently Netflix has announced that some of its most successful series such as ‘The Witcher’, ‘You’ or ‘Cobra Kai’ will premiere their new seasons in the last quarter of this year, but they said absolutely nothing about ‘Stranger Things’. This doesn’t really mean anything because it could well come earlier or, as Wolfhard says, later. If confirmed, 2022 would be the longest we have waited in the series. Between the second and third seasons, two years passed.

New faces at Hawkins

At the moment, beyond Hopper, we do not know much more about the new chapters of ‘Stranger Thins’. Finn Wolfhard also said a while ago that season four will be “the darkest ever made”. In addition to all the usual cast, the series welcomes several actors and actresses such as Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and the legendary Robert Englund, Freddy Krueger himself.