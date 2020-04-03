A handful of people who aimlessly in their lives are recruited by a man who entrusts everything, even his life. The teacher He is the leader of a gang that executes a robbery. But The Paper House It also brings us closer to a group of evicted people who expect almost nothing from the world they know. They are played and they do not have much to lose, but they are not the most relegated of society either.

It can be you or any of us who, at a certain moment, do not know where to go and our eyes appear before the certain possibility of hitting the ground: yes, committing a crime. They, who come from different but difficult stories, say yes and decide to risk a lot – sometimes even their lives – but in this leap they can find what seems far away: a life full of luxuries and money to survive.

The Casa de Papel is not just a story that tells of a robbery. It is a series that talks about risks, opportunities, and the absence of them. It invites us to reflect on who we decide to trust and to whom we give the keys to our destiny.

That’s how all the robbers got here, where there is no point of return. What done is done. And now we only hope to get out as little damage as possible from this new robbery.

A brain behind all this theft on the skin of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) put these thieves in the center of the scene while he, from a remote place, devised and resolved all the unforeseen events that arose. Nothing escaped this introverted, correct man, who perfectly managed his emotions. No impulse from outside could modify its pre-established scheme. But as every Napoleon gets his Waterloo, in this fourth season we will see him stumble upon many unforeseen events that, contaminated by his love story, can make him fall into errors that previously seemed impossible.

This is how we got to this fourth season, with its new 8 episodes. The previous installment had left us Nairobi (Alba Flores) on the brink of death, Lisbon caught by the police (of which she was part), to the latent threat within the Bank of Spain with the head of security, Gandia (José Manuel Poga), already Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) in command of a group with which he began to have differences. Many loose ends were left in the last episodes of the third part. The fate of certain characters and the resolution of the new heist are some of them.

One of the keys to this season is waiting for how the Professor can successfully solve this robbery, which has Nairobi wounded and with the feeling of having lost his love, the former agent Rachel Murillo, now Lisbon.

If the incorporation of Palermo had been one of the best decisions in the previous season, this one is reaffirmed. His explosive, verbose character and his determinations, which seem to be taken in a hurry, are once again part of the success of his character in these new episodes. A decision by Palermo generates a plot twist in the series that will feature the bank’s head of security, who slowly appeared as someone threatening and now becomes someone sinister. Have Palermo in your mind a plan parallel to that of the Professor? And if so, will it lead to mission success? These are some of the edges that must be resolved.

The arrest of Lisbon is another of the central axes of the plot. She knows how detectives act when questioning and how they can make her step on the stick when asked questions that refer to her innermost fibers. And the incisive questions of the detective Mountain range (Najwa Nimri) towards his former partner are one of the most tense moments in the series, in which the two women are thrown with all their intelligence arsenal.

Another key point is this new villain, Gandía, who generates more fear within the Bank than the police outside. A kind of evil from the shadows, disturbing and full of resentment towards this group of thieves who will try to bring him down (many times without success).

The return to the past is one of the great achievements of The Paper House usually. That journey through time allows viewers to understand how all the unusual situations that may arise are protected within the plan that The Professor, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and Palermo devised in a not so distant time. It is precisely the brother of the ideologist of the plan, Berlin, who shine again in this season that gives the alter ego to the Professor, because he gives himself to the pleasures of life without for that reason stopping thinking about the best strategy to carry out the best robbery in the history of Spain.

The weakest of the series are still some unlikely situations within a context of taking hostages, and in turn, some actions that are not very credible. A statement on how to follow the love bond between Stockholm (Esther Holly) Y Denver (Jaime Lorente) In the midst of a heist or overacting by some of the thieves, the series finds its weakest points.

But fiction goes back when it poses scenes worthy of terror in a plot twist that is generated in this new part. Focused on the character of Gandía, the plot turns to one more action genre, with shootings and sections in which fear reigns, which give an interesting twist to the story.

All the pieces of this puzzle that The Professor has in his mind will be revealed at the end of the season. Or not.

A series that made history

Created by Alex Pina, The Paper House It marked a before and after in the fictions of Spain and the streaming universe. Global success – became the most watched series of Netflix in non-English speaking- generated global recognition of its actors. Thus, this group of robbers who are outlaws, won the hearts of every viewer who just wanted the plan to work.

“Bella Ciao”, the song that we have heard at parties, on the radio and even at the opening of the bowling alleys, was another of the successes that the series had beyond Netflix. The masks of Salvador Dali and the red jumpsuit were the most chosen for meetings where costumes had to be worn.

The Paper House meant a gold mine for the platform. But, as happens in these cases, we will all be – directors, producers and viewers – waiting for a series that can inherit the spirit of this fiction so loved by all. Are there successors to success? Was there a series that followed Lost, Friends or game of Thrones? Difficult to answer. For now we settle for the eight new episodes of the gang robbers of our lives.