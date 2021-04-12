The fourth season of ‘Elite’ already has a premiere date on Netflix

He takes off his Las Encinas uniform, and it’s time to go back to class. The hit Netflix series ‘Elite’ is preparing to launch its fourth season, and actually its entire new stage. With the end of the previous season we said goodbye to several of the original protagonists, which have left room for fresh blood to reach the group of students from the elite school with the highest crime rate.

Netflix has already made it official that June 18 will be when the new episodes of ‘Elite’ will arrive on the streaming platform. In this fourth season we will see the return of Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samu (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

They are joined by the rookies: Manu Ríos, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch. In the adults section we have as great additions to Andrés Velencoso and Diego Martín. The scriptwriters of this installment will be Jaime Vaca, David Lorenzo, Almudena Ocaña and Esther Morales, and Eduardo Chapero-Jackson and Ginesta Guindal will direct.

First images of the fourth season of ‘Elite’

Fifth season underway

In addition to the fourth season, Netflix already confirmed long ago that ‘Elite’ will have a fifth season and two of the actors who will be incorporated in the next batch of episodes have already been announced: Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia. By then there will not be a single innocent or living student left in Las Encinas, so they will have no problem choosing a ticket office.