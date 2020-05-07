With the amount of doubts left by the end of the recently completed third season of this successful series, it is normal to wonder when the continuation will come. But veteran fans know Jonathan Nolan’s work well and a couple of years go by between his releases. But we must not lose faith the pandemic does not worry the creator of ‘Westworld’ who confirms that a new delivery.
The first season premiered in 2016, two years later the second came, and another two years later a third debuted, making it possible to have to wait until 2022 to reveal all the mysteries that it left unfinished. Hopefully in a few months this pandemic will come to an end, either controllable and the film and television industry can return to what it once was.
Fortunately, the end of the third installment could be released without the greatest setback, quite the opposite of ‘The Blacklist’, whose production had to get creative to invent a way to end the series. The creator of ‘Westworld’ is not worried about the pandemic, in fact, he first has to focus on other areas, since the script is not ready.
“From our perspective, we are not going to record soon. We have to write it first. So it is not a problem that we are still dealing with and we hope that smarter people than us will come back and explain how this can be done safely. At the same time, there are a lot of people who need to go back to work. Again, it will be a balancing act in terms of making sure, you know, The show must go on, but it must continue safely. Balancing these two things against each other is something we are going to talk about much later in the year, “said Nolan.