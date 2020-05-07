With the amount of doubts left by the end of the recently completed third season of this successful series, it is normal to wonder when the continuation will come. But veteran fans know Jonathan Nolan’s work well and a couple of years go by between his releases. But we must not lose faith the pandemic does not worry the creator of ‘Westworld’ who confirms that a new delivery.

The first season premiered in 2016, two years later the second came, and another two years later a third debuted, making it possible to have to wait until 2022 to reveal all the mysteries that it left unfinished. Hopefully in a few months this pandemic will come to an end, either controllable and the film and television industry can return to what it once was.

Fortunately, the end of the third installment could be released without the greatest setback, quite the opposite of ‘The Blacklist’, whose production had to get creative to invent a way to end the series. The creator of ‘Westworld’ is not worried about the pandemic, in fact, he first has to focus on other areas, since the script is not ready.

