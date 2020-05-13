Six were the rings he got Michael Jordan and the most remembered, as usually happens, were the first and the last. However, the most special for the best player in basketball history was the one he managed to return the following year from his first retirement, the fourth, that of the 1995/96 season.

It was the most special because it was the first one he got after the murder of his father. Because he was the first one he achieved without his greatest support, without his best friend, without the man who had been by his side all his life, helping him, pushing him towards stardom. So after winning Game 6 of the Finals against the Seattle Supersonics by Gary Payton and company and earning his fourth NBA wound, Michael Jordan collapsed on the floor of the United Center locker room. He collapsed and started crying like a little boy.

The sight of an exhausted Michael Jordan crying on the floor of his Locker Room upon winning the 1996 NBA Championship, the first without his father being alive to see it, sure hit different this time around. #jamesjordan #MichaelJordan pic.twitter.com/tvUf4tMDuq – Teofilo Colon Jr – Data Entrepreneur —- – – (@BeingGARIFUNA) May 11, 2020

That man who had only shown the world rage, power, excessive energy, dissolved like a sugar cube thanks to his love for his father. He couldn’t help it. Once he achieved the goal, winning again after withdrawing, he fell apart. The crying, from which we can see a good sequence in The Last Dance, it is overwhelming.

If the ESPN documentary is proving anything, it is that Michael Jordan is much more human than he appears. He is an extremely competitive being, who gave his all to be the best and succeeded. That he paid a high price for it, but that he gladly paid and would do it again.

.