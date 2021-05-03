The fourth case of the Indian variant in Spain is confirmed

A researcher works in the Microbiology laboratory of the University Hospital of Badajoz, on April 15, 2021. (Photo: JAVIER PULPO – Europa Press)

A person who attended a course held in Madrid has been identified as the first case of the Indian variant of Covid-19 in Extremadura, once the infection has been sequenced. This would be the fourth case in Spain, when joining the three detected in Vigo in sailors from a ship who have not set foot on land, and whose infection would be of a less aggressive subvariant.

The Junta de Extremadura has indicated this Sunday in a statement that this person arrived between April 19-20 to the region from another where he was doing an international master’s degree. The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has confirmed to Europa Press that the course took place in this region.

According to the information released by the Extremadura Executive, the training activity was held between April 12 and 18 and was suspended by its organization after detecting a positive on April 16.

“We are going to monitor the course attendees, despite the fact that the information reached us yesterday evening, May 1 and most of the attendees are from outside Spain, including the index case, and have already returned country ”, has informed a spokesman of the Department of Health of the Community of Madrid.

On April 20, he tested positive after contact with an Indian citizen

According to the information collected by the Extremadura Health Service, this person began with symptoms on April 19 and in the clinical follow-up he declared that in the aforementioned training activity he had been in contact with a citizen of Indian origin.

For this reason, the PCR was performed on April 20 and it was positive, remaining isolated in the family home “at all times”, as indicated by the Executive …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.