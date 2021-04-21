The four top-10 make their debut with victory at Godó

Diego schwartzman (9th) has come back against Frances Tiafoe (3-6, 7-5, 6-1) and has completed the full four top-10 triumphs in his debut in the Godó Trophy. Rafael Nadal (3rd), Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) and Andrey Rublev (9th) have also premiered this Wednesday with victory.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman, ninth player in the world ranking, had to work hard to defeat American Frances Tiafoe (3-6, 7-5, 6-1), in his debut at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Trofe Conde de Godó .

The fourth seed of the tournament used two hours and three minutes to get rid of Tiafoe, the executioner of Spanish Carlos Alcaraz on the second day and who put him in serious difficulties from the second set.

Schwartzman will face Frenchman Corentin Moutet on Thursday in the round of 16, who eliminated Briton Daniel Evans, 16th seed in Barcelona, ​​6-4, 5-7, 6-3.