He Real Madrid and the Spanish they have closed day 32 and those in the capital willor solo leaders (0-1). In the first half the whites carried the weight of the game and they had occasions on the part of Casemiro or Ramos, although his rival was not intimidated and had his own through Darder and Embarba. The party had a good rhythm and Benzema he tested Diego López with a whiplash. Two minutes after the break, the Frenchman left a fabulous ball heel for Casemiro to make it 0-1.
After the break the team Zidane continued to own the ball a lot part of the time. Benzema retested Diego López in a heeled shot. The changes tried to give more depth to the team but neither caused that effect. The rhythm was Much lower than in the first 45 minutes. Espanyol demanded almost nothing from Madrid and victory leaves them as solo leaders. These have been the 4 virtues of the ‘greens’ today:
Oh là là Benzema
When Karim appears, things happen in the field. The first timez almost nailed it into the square and after two minutes left a heel of scandal to Casemiro to open the marker. He is the best player on this team and if you continue at this level the chances of winning the league will be many more.
Casemiro is an octopus
The Brazilian is in a great shape and Real Madrid shows that very well. He played it from midfield and almost nailed a great goal, and then crushed the net 0-1. Today is essential for Zidane, and with matches like today, it is not surprising
Madrid have a curtain of ‘zero’ in defense
Varane and Ramos made a very complete match and De Tomás, Wu Lei and company were given very few options. In addition Courtois responded well in the timid attacks parrots and one more day remains as the Zamora in Spain … and of the major European leagues.
Key victory for the league
FINAL #EspanyolRealMadrid 0-1
Since we came back from the break, Real Madrid have won their 5 games and with the one of today he remains as solo leader with 71 points. In addition, it is leaving good feelings especially at the block level. If you keep this solidz it will be difficult for you to lose points.