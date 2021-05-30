The four questions to ask yourself, according to an entrepreneur who retired at 30 with a million dollars

Grant Sabatier is a 36-year-old American who retired at 30 after having accumulated earnings of more than a million dollars. Now he shares his secret with a book translated into several languages.

In an interview with the BBC, Sabatier shares the four questions that the entrepreneur must ask to achieve economic independence. Sabatier, who says he can “live on income for the rest of my life”, He achieved his goal after taking courses on the internet in digital marketing, got a job, founded his own company, saved and invested his money in the stock market and bought some properties.

“I lived in a miserable apartment, I had a miserable car, and I spent most of my time working and saving money,” Sabatier said. “From the beginning my goal was raise money to buy my freedom“, Explain.

“I was never interested in money for money. My idea was to get it precisely to have Financial IndependenceNow, after his successful experience, he asks the four questions to ask yourself.

1. How will money help me reach my goals?

“Many people think that money will allow them to get what they want. But the important thing is that you ask yourself first what do you really want in life and if money can help you do it, “he explains.

Sabatier recommends making a list of the things that make you happy: “Many of those things are free or cost very little. Sometimes we tend to think we need a million or ten million to be happy, when what makes you happy is in front of you, “he says.

With the list made, you have to calculate how much money you need to do the things you like. “If you have nothing, start with $ 1,000 or $ 5,000, instead of thinking about the final goal and then progressing through stages little by little, “he says.

2. What am I willing to sacrifice?

“Everything in life is an exchange in the sense of sacrificing one thing to get another,” says Sabatier. “You can always have more and more money, but you can’t get your time back,” he says.. “Time is the most valuable resource we have”, emphasizes the entrepreneur.

The key is to know how much money an hour of your life is worth. Another thing that you should be clear about is how much you are willing to reduce your expenses to save. “It is important to be clear that every time you have the opportunity to save and you don’t, you are sacrificing a future amount of your freedom, “he says.

But saving is not in small things like a daily coffee, but in big things like buying a home.

3. How can I increase my investments?

According to Sabatier, “most of your money should be invested in a stock index. It is true that many people prefer to invest in stocks of companies of their own choosing. I have seen investors who put half of their money in a single company, “he explains.

“But when you do that, even if the business is successful, it is very risky because there is always a chance that fail or become less competitive “, ponder.

“Even in companies like Amazon, where I have invested, there is risk. Amazon is one of the largest and most profitable companies in the world and you do not imagine that something could happen to it, worse it could be affected by new regulations or lose competitiveness, “he says.

“When you look at which stocks have the best stock performance today, a lot of them they didn’t even exist 20 years ago. And vice versa, there are companies that were the most profitable 20 or 30 years ago and no longer even exist, “he adds.

For this reason, he believes that it is necessary to bet on indices such as S&P 500 or others, because although it is a less profitable investment, it is safer: “In the last 100 years, after discounting the payment of dividends and inflation, the investment in one of these stock indices, such as the S&P 500, generates a average return of 7% per year “.

“One year it can be 20% and the next one down 10%, but the important thing is to invest in the long term because in the end what matters is the average. That 7% profitability is reinvested and this is how interests generate more interests. That’s the power of compound interest. It’s when money makes more money and that increases exponentially over time, “he says.

Another system is to invest in the real estate sector. “The most popular way to achieve financial independence is to own property. The vast majority of younger investors that have achieved financial independence have done so through the real estate sector, “says Sabatier.

For example, he recommends house hacking, that is, rent one or more rooms in your house to pay the mortgage sooner.

The third investment he recommends is starting your own business: “If you are a business owner, you control your own time. And if it goes well, you can sell it and make another one. “

4. How am I developing my skills?

“Your skills are your currency of the future. The more skills you develop, more opportunities you will have to earn money “, Sabatier says. “The skills you have are the best way to predict how much money you can make in the future,” he reflects.

“We live in an incredible time where many of the most profitable skills can be learned online free of charge. You can learn everything on YouTube, “he adds.

“Starting your own business is a great way to learn new skills. Many of the richest people in the world have one thing in common: they are all entrepreneurs“, he concludes.