The four most curious prototypes in the history of the BMW M3

The BMW M3 turn 35. The mythical saga of the German sports car has given us many joys, and at the time BMW held a meeting of all its generations at the Jarama circuit in Madrid – which we attended on time. We also talk about the most peculiar and unknown BMW M3s, about the most interesting special editions of its 30 years of history. As if that were not enough, today we collect in this article the four most interesting prototypes of its three decades. You will be surprised …

BMW M3 Pickup (1986): the pack mule

Many prototypes and pre-production units end their days languishing in the corridors of some factory, waiting for their appointment with the hydraulic press to be scrapped. Engineers sometimes transform them into machines for internal transport of parts, or use them for educational purposes, to train their apprentices. Something similar happened in 1986, when BMW Motorsport decided it would be a good idea to build a BMW M3 with a pick-up body. from “loose” parts that they had in their facilities.

For 26 years, it has been reliably used to transport parts and other objects by BMW Motorsport facilities.

The M3s caused such a sensation in BMW itself that all its divisions wanted it as a company car. At BMW Motorsport they decided to build an M3 Pickup to help them transport parts. They started from the base of a BMW 3 Series convertible, which was first fitted with a 2-liter version of the S14 engine, a 192 hp engine that only the Italian BMW 320is could fit. Shortly after, they coupled the 2.3-liter 200 hp of all M3. They used a convertible body for its structural reinforcements.

They did away with the rear seats, put an aluminum plate on the cargo floor, and used it in a reliable for 26 years for the transport of parts. Its interior is identical to that of any other BMW M3, including seats and instrumentation. It has just over 16,000 miles on the odometer, and has served as a practice car for countless generations of BMW Motorsport interns and engineers. It is curious that such a machine has survived so many years in the hands of BMW.

BMW M3 E36 Compact (1996): the most radical M3?

The lies say that BMW produced the M3 E36 Compact with the aim of commemorating the 40th anniversary of auto, motor und sport, one of the most important motor publications in Germany. The official version differs: the BMW M3 E36 Compact was a unique prototype, created with the aim of studying the feasibility of producing a more radical M, focused on a younger audience. In reality, it was nothing more than a BMW M3 E36 built on the Compact body, much shorter and lighter than the Coupé version.

It only weighed 1.3 tons, and had it been produced, its engine would have had to be “decaffeinated”.

This unique prototype developed 321 hp from its 3.2 six-cylinder engine online. Weighing only 1.3 tonnes, it was a much faster and more aggressive car than the M3 body coupe. It was more nervous, more alive and intense. Auto, motor und sport tested it in 1996, affirming its radical character. It used technologies and components that made it even lighter, such as carbon fiber sports seats. Instead of the two tailpipes of the M3 E36, it was fitted with four tailpipes.

The BMW Motorsport workshop manager affirms, winking, that it is in a way a spiritual successor to the BMW M2. Had it been mass-produced – only one unit was built – it probably would have received a decaffeinated version of the 3.2-liter inline six engine. Why was it not mass-produced? Despite the press tests, there was no real interest in market research made by the brand. A real shame.

BMW M3 Touring (2000): the M3 station wagon that could have been made

A familiar version of the BMW M3 E46 it was being appreciated during its first years of production. Although it did not end up in series production, it demonstrated to BMW Motorsport how easily its integration into BMW production lines would have been possible. The production model doors required no modifications to be fitted to the widened wheel arches of the BMW M3 Touring, and all BMW Motorsport-specific details were carried over from the Coupé version without any problem.

The expected demand was not enough to justify its series production.

The BMW M3 E46s were never available in a four-door body, only in a Coupé and Cabrio body. Finally, it was estimated that the demand for this version would not be sufficient, despite how simple its serial production would have been. The demands of fans, who kept asking for an M3 Touring, have been met in 2021: BMW will build a production M3 Touring for the first time in the M3’s 35-year history.

A second BMW M3 Pickup (2011): more than just a joke

Like the dear BMW M3 Pickup The E30 box was tired enough after more than 25 years of service, BMW decided to build a replacement based on a BMW M3 convertible. It was manufactured in 2011, unspectacularly, in the BMW Motorsport workshops. It occurred to someone then that it would be a good idea to play around with the motor press. Taking advantage of the fact that this pickup was legalized for use on the road, BMW took the opportunity to calibrate its dynamics at the Nürburgring. The spy photos caused quite a stir.

It had a removable targa roof. Removing said roof, the vehicle was 20 kilos lighter.

On April 1, 2011, BMW itself launches a press release, full of absolutely true data: it is 50 kg lighter than a BMW M3 Convertible and its aerodynamics is only slightly lower than that of an M3 Coupé. “With a 450 kg load capacity, it’s the perfect mix between driving pleasure and practicality. “Obviously, it was a joke: BMW would never sell an M3 with a pickup body, and wanted to take advantage of the Anglo-Saxon” April Fool’s Day “to play a joke that many ate with potatoes .

Currently, he is engaged in the transport of parts at BMW Motorsport.