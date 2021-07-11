The four differences that make Didi worth less than Uber

Didi, the online platform for vehicle transport with driver, has been compared from the beginning with Uber, since they provide the same service with few differences. In fact, both have actions of the opposite, after the agreements reached a few years ago. Within the comparisons, many wonder why if the Asian company has fewer losses and a similar turnover is worth less.

At the time of its IPO, the Chinese platform had a stock market valuation of $ 68 billion. Conversely, the American company was worth 100,000 million more, that is to say, almost 170,000 million dollars. All this within a better turnover for Didi, with losses of 1,300 million compared to 4,800 of Uber, according to JK Capital Management.

But it is necessary to delve deeper into the points that we list below to understand the differences between both platforms: their geopolitical context, global expansion, business diversification and opacity.

TURBULENCES AFTER YOUR DEPARTURE TO BOSLA



Uber it was not well received on the Nasdaq on its debut. In fact, trade tensions between China and the US they marked the titles of the technology company that day, falling 7.56% with respect to its starting price of 45 dollars per title.

Didi, for his part, he has signed his blackest week, despite closing positive in the session this Friday. The Chinese company managed to close positively on its debut after improving its starting price of $ 14. It ended its first session at $ 16.65 per share.

Despite this, the last 5 days, it has closed with losses after the China Cyberspace Administration announced that the company had committed serious offenses in relation to the collection of data and its treatment. That is why, while the investigation is developing, the regulator has prohibited its download for new users in the application stores.

And it is that the Chinese regulatory framework is one of the points that play against it. The new law prepared by the authorities will toughen the way in which technology companies collect and process data, in addition to prohibiting the transfer abroad of data related to traffic data and vehicle positioning.

“This should not come as a significant surprise, given the importance of data for the technology industry and the strict culture of compliance of the Chinese government,” they point out from Mirabaud Research. And they add that “these changes seemed to get lost in the noise before Didi’s IPO, but now they’re getting a real hit”.

THE MARKET SHARE

Analysts point to the importance of data collection and processing for the Chinese platform, as it has between 60 and 80 billion route requests every day. This translates into a large turnover, although highly concentrated in China.

“Within the income of Uber, only 60% is generated in the United States, while 98% of Didi’s is generated in the Asian country ”, explains Gun Woo, analyst at JK Capital Management. This would be the second point of difference between the two companies, added to the international market share. The American company is the leader not only in the US, but also in Europe, Latin America, Australia and India, while “overseas expansion for Didi has so far been limited”, He warns.

DIVERSIFICATION AND BUSINESS GROWTH



But the differences do not stop there. Another point Woo looks at to explain the causes that distinguish both companies is the gross value of transactions, or GTV, is a measure used by e-commerce companies with a “market” in which multiple sellers trade. The GTV is equal to the number of items sold multiplied by the price charged.

In the case of home delivery, the gross value of the transactions of Uber is about 58,000 million of dollars, while that of Didi is only 31 billion of dollars.

Likewise, this sector in China already has a name, for the analyst at JK Capital Management, and “is dominated by Meituan and Ele.me from Alibaba, which leaves limited space for Didi to expand in that area. “

AN OPAQUE STRUCTURE

To all this must be added, according to Mirabaud Research, how the company is organized to be listed in the US and Hong Kong. “The Didi Stock Market Disaster could raise the old question of DVRs (differential voting rights) and the structure VIE (variable interest entity) that Chinese Internet companies have made popular to circumvent national limits on foreign ownership, “they say.

In this way, shareholders abroad have little power over decisions made at the parent company, which is often located in China. “If something goes wrong, investors have little capacity to enforce better governance in these companies ”, they explain from Mirabaud.