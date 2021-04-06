The four ‘comebacks’ of Nikola Mirotic

04/06/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

Nikola Mirotic has not had anything easy ever since it was unveiled at the Palau in praise of crowds on July 8, 2019 in one of the most important operations in the history of European basketball.

Nine years after leaving Madrid to embark on a successful NBA adventure (Chicago Bull, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks), the one from Podgorica returned to the Endesa League to play in the eternal rival of the whites and cause an earthquake of enormous dimensions in the offices of Concha Espina and in certain sectors of the Madrid press itself.

However, in February 2020 Barça fell in the quarterfinals in the Copa del Rey against Valencia Basket and saw how the Euroleague was canceled at the best moment of the season at a collective and individual level.

That long hiatus that began on March 14 with the proclamation of the first State of Alarm by Spanish President Pedro Sánchez and that lasted for too many weeks meant the first big physical setback for ‘Niko’.

It was difficult for the Spanish international to get ready for the Exceptional Final Phase of the Endesa League and he did not perform at his usual level in a meeting that resulted in an unexpected defeat in the final against TD Systems Baskonia and that precipitated on the one hand the non-renewal of Svetislav Pesic and on the other, the expected signing of Sarunas Jasikevicius.

Like the rest of the squad, Nikola Mirotic lived a really strange summer marked by precautions and the preseason was especially tough after many months without working at such intensity. In any case, it didn’t take long for him to become one of the team’s benchmarks.

‘Niko’ has overcome all obstacles

Two more returns

However, the current campaign has been much harder for the ’33’. ‘Niko’ tested positive for coronavirus in mid-October and he was unemployed for almost two weeks; In addition, the first days the virus was primed with him and he had a bad time, so the return to training was especially hard.

Mirotic, after recovering from Covid

The azulgrana returned to his jurisdiction in mid-November, but On December 27, the club announced that it would be out indefinitely due to a serious personal problem.. He returned in mid-January very “touched” on a mental level, but he once again showed his professionalism and his fourth “comeback” is being really sounded.