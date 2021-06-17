The four child seats with the worst marks in 2021

Every year we echo the European Report on Child Restraint Systems (SRI), which is organized by highly prestigious entities such as RACE. The first report for 2021 is now available in which no less than 29 seats have been analyzed to carry children in the car, with representation from all categories. Most of them do well, but we will analyze the four child seats that get the worst grade and whose purchase should be especially valued.

It is striking that in this study of the first half of the year there is no chair model that got the five stars which are the highest grade that is awarded. In total, there were 21 restraint systems that got four stars clearly and comfortably. There were also three models that got three stars. The remaining four are the ones who drew just one star and that we wanted to highlight here.

But to make everything clear before entering the matter, we must talk about the parameters that are measured in this European Report on Child Restraint Systems. They mainly focus on the following four points:

Safety: protection of the child in simulated accidents, which are more serious than those foreseen by establishing the legal requirements.Easy to use: simplicity in use, it is important that they are intuitive to reduce the risk of errors in their use.Ergonomics: it is also important that the child is comfortable and relaxed, as well as offering enough space.Harmful substances: they have to comply with the legislation on harmful substances contained in toys and textile materials.

Chicco Kiros i-Size

The chair Chicco Kiros i-Size The frontal crash test came out very badly. It was thrown loose from the base next to which it was used, which later turned out to be the problem. The study found that locking mechanism that anchors the base to the seat malfunctioned, resulting in it coming loose and could cause serious injury in the event of an actual accident. The manufacturer clarified that the fault was only in the base of the chairs manufactured between July 2020 and April 2021, which will be replaced free of charge.

Besafe iZi Go Modular X1

The Besafe iZi Go Modular X1 It is a baby carrier for children between 40 and 75 cm that stood out for its safety in the event of a frontal and side collision. However, it did not pass the Harmful Substances test when meet naphthalene in your compound.

Swandoo marie 2

Something similar happened to the Swandoo marie 2, a children’s chair from 40 to 105 cm. It is somewhat cumbersome because it requires Isofix anchors and a support leg for its installation, but it offers good safety results in the event of an impact. However, the chair cover has a high content of DPHP plasticizer. The manufacturer has already announced that it will change the affected covers for free.

Osann Oreo 360º

The Osann Oreo 360º It is a baby carrier with harnesses for children from 40 to 105 cm that presents a low risk in a frontal collision and a medium risk in the event of a side accident. Here the problem is once again the harmful substances, since it presented a high level of DPHP plasticizer on the shoulder padding. The manufacturer has also agreed to change this part for free.

Source: RACE