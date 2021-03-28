The four cheeses from Lidl for less than 3 euros awarded internationally

The Lidl supermarket chain has among its varied offer in food with four varieties of cheese internationally awarded that will delight lovers of this product.

The international event World Cheese Awards, which annually awards the best cheeses after analyzing nearly 4,000 cheeses from more than 40 countries, selected in its latest editions four varieties that are currently for sale on the German chain’s shelves.

They all belong to the Roncero cheese brand: these are the Manchego cheese wedge aged 9-12 months, the reserve cheese wedge 12 months, the mixed cured cheese wedge and the sheep cheese with truffle. In addition to standing out for their good quality, all have a price less than 3 euros.

This is the detailed information of the four cheeses from Lidl highlighted by this international contest:

Wedge of Manchego cheese aged 9-12 months

This cheese from the Roncero brand obtained the gold medal at the 2019 World Cheese Awards for its taste and texture. Its price is 2.79 euros.

Wedge of Manchego cheese aged 9-12 months, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Cheese wedge reserve 12 months

This cheese was a gold medal in the 2018 World Cheese Awards contest, standing out for its flavor and texture. The 200 gram wedge costs 2.69 euros.

Wedge of 12-month reserve cheese, from the Roncero brand, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Wedge of aged cheese mix

This cheese has won the bronze medal at the 2019 World Cheese Awards. Its quality has been awarded for its flavor and texture. In addition, this product is currently in offer, since the 300 gram wedge has been lowered by 32%, from 2.49 euros to 1.69 euros.

In the same way, the wedge of cut cured mixed cheese has also been awarded the bronze medal, whose price is 2.69 euros.

Wedge of mixed cured cheese, from the Roncero brand, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Sheep cheese with truffle

This gourmet product has been awarded the silver medal at the 2019 World Cheese Awards.

Sheep cheese with truffle, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Its price per kilo is 23.90 euros, although it is sold in wedges of 145 – 155 gr, so it is around 3 euros.