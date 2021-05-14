The four aggravating factors that would lead Derek Chauvin to spend more time in prison for the murder of George Floyd



On April 20, former agent Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP / Getty Images

The judge who led the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, established on Wednesday the four aggravating factors that could lead the convict to spend more time in prison.

The aggravating factors pointed out by Judge Peter Cahill in his ruling yesterday were proven beyond reasonable doubt in the trial against Chauvin that culminated on April 20 after the guilty verdict on each of the charges.

The first aggravating factor identified by the judge is that Chauvin abused his position of trust and authority in committing the act.

George Floyd’s slow death shows particular cruelty

The second aggravating factor refers to the fact that Chauvin treated Floyd with particular cruelty.

“George Floyd’s slow death that occurred during approximately six minutes of his positional asphyxia was particularly cruel given that Mr. Floyd was crying out for his life and obviously terrified by the knowledge that he could die, a period during which the defendant objectively He remained indifferent to Mr. Floyd’s pleas, ”Cahill wrote as quoted by CNN.

Third, Cahill noted that minors were present at the time of the offense, and fourthly, Chauvin committed the crime as a group with the active participation of at least three peopleThis in reference to the other three officers accused in the case whose trials will begin sometime during the summer.

Chauvin, 45, turned out convicted of two counts of murder and one of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal arrest of Floyd that was recorded on video and circulated on social networks since the event was reported on May 20, 2020.

What is the recommended sentence against Chauvin?

The former agent faces up to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge; up to 25 for the third degree murder charge and up to 10 years for the involuntary manslaughter charge. Since Chauvin had no criminal record prior to the Floyd case, under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, could face about 12 and a half years in prison for each murder count and an additional four years for the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Prosecutors ask for a harsher sentence against Chauvin based on the aggravating circumstances

However, due to the aggravations, state prosecutors have called for a longer sentence than that recommended by state guidelines.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, has indicated that aggravating factors do not apply to his client.

So far, the date of the sentencing hearing against the convict It is scheduled for June 25.

Additional charges for violation of Floyd’s constitutional rights

Last Friday, a federal grand jury charged Chauvin and his alleged collaborators with violating the constitutional rights of African American George Floyd, whose death sparked protests across the country and abroad.

According to a statement from the Justice Department cited by the Efe agency, the four former police officers -Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane- face the charge of not providing medical help to Floyd, while three of them are accused of having violated the right of the victim to be released from an excessive use of force.

The grand jury holds that Chauvin’s actions violated the constitutional right of the African American to be freed from an unreasonable use of force by an officer, which resulted in his death.

The accusations are also based on the fact that the other agents did not intervene to arrest Chauvin, which facilitated the death of the African American.

