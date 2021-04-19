The founding clubs of the Superliga will enter 3.5 billion

The Super league European football is here. The great clubs of the continent have joined forces in the creation of this new competition that is ready to revolutionize football competitions as they are known today. One of the most important aspects is financially and is that the founding teams will receive, together, a one-time payment of 3,500 million euros.

«This new annual tournament will provide a significantly higher economic growth, which will allow to support European football through a long-term commitment, that contributions to solidarity grow in line with the income of the new league

European. Solidarity payments will be higher than those currently generated by the European competition system and are expected to exceed the € 10 billion over the commitment period of the Clubs. On the other hand, the new competition will be built with financial sustainability criteria, since all the Founding Clubs agree to adopt a spending framework ”, explains the official statement regarding the economic aspect of the new competition.

«In exchange for their commitment, the Founding Clubs will receive, together, a one-time payment of 3.5 billion euros dedicated solely to undertaking investment plans in infrastructure and offsetting the impact of the COVID pandemic, “he continues.

Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are the 12 founding clubs. In addition, three more (PSG, Bayern and Dortmund) will be invited to join before the inaugural season that will start as soon as possible.

These clubs have announced that they hope to hold talks with UEFA and FIFA seeking the best solutions for the Super League and for world football as a whole.