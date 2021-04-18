The founding clubs announce the official creation of the Super League

The new European Super League in which 12 major clubs from three countries (Spain, Italy and England) will participate, for the moment, has been officially announced this Sunday, to counter-program the announcement of the new format of the Champions League that UEFA is scheduled for this Monday.

A new competition at club level in Europe that is opposed by the federations and league bodies of the five major European Leagues.

The participating teams will be the twelve founders: Real Madrid, Manchester United -main drivers- Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, although, according to the statement, a total of 15 fixed participants plus five guests.

The intention of the teams is to continue playing their domestic leagues. In the published text, it is pointed out that Florentino Pérez is the president of the new organization. From now on, negotiations will begin with the rest of the organizations.

“Looking ahead, the Founding Clubs hope to hold talks with UEFA and FIFA seeking the best solutions for the Super League and for world football as a whole,” the statement explained.

Other important clubs such as Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from the proposal.

This will be the format of the Super League

-20 clubs will participate, the 15 Founding Clubs and another five additional teams that will be classified annually based on the performance of the previous season;

-All matches will be played during the week, all clubs will continue to compete in their respective national leagues, thus preserving the traditional calendar that is at the center of club life;

-The season will begin in August with the participation of the clubs in two groups of ten, which will play round-trip matches; The top three from each group will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will play an additional two-legged playoff. Subsequently, two-party playoffs will be played from the quarters to reach the final, which will be played as a single game, at the end of May, in a neutral venue.