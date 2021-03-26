The foundations of the first high-speed line through the China Sea already reveal the magnitude of the construction

China and the bridges, the musical. The Asian country, as ambitious as it is large, already accumulates several records of huge bridges (or not so big, but unique in nature) and the Fuzhou-Xiamen Line Bridge he already paints Pharaonic work from its foundations.

And we say it because for now what we can see is how is your construction going, thanks to the first photographs and videos of the process. This is one of the sections of the high-speed line and it will be the first time in the country that a railway of this type crosses the sea.

350 kilometers / hour through bays

With the extension that this country has and the patent need to be communicated and for the goods to circulate to all places (for more evidence, the case of the blocked freighter in the Suez Canal), large bridges are inherent in China. We saw him talking about the longest bridge in the world and the one that reminds us the most of the one we are going to see today, the longest sea bridge in the world.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen railway is not going to be one of the longest in the world, nor is it going to take the title from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao (HKZM). They’ll be 14.7 kilometers of bridge, which are not minutiae either, of a line that will have a total of 277 kilometers long.

It is a high-speed train that will reach 350 kilometers per hour and will have seven stations, including the cities of Fuzhou (the provincial capital) and Xiamen that give it its name. Currently, a drive between these two is about three hours, and the promise is that with the bridge and high speed this journey takes one hour.

What we see are photographs after having completed the sealing of the two main towers, a big step in the entire construction process. Part of the prestressed concrete structure and the height that the towers are reaching, specifically 30 meters, can be seen.

According to one of the managers, the part that crosses the Meizhou Bay is very windy and that has complicated the construction of the main tower. Being a construction in progress and so new, they have drawn on the latest advances available at the construction and design level, such as BIM technology, a tool that centralizes all the information on the works and is focused on facilitating collaboration between professionals, as we saw when talking about InsightART.

As we have already mentioned, China has to its credit large constructions in the seaNot for nothing we also learned about the construction of a floating rocket launch pad. They also have record constructions relative to trains, with the longest subway tunnel in the world and those yet to come.

They hope I know the line go live in 2022. Taking into account that they built a hospital in 10 days, we know that there, more than anywhere, everything is to propose it to them, so we have no doubts that they will meet the date.

Images | Global Times