On Tuesday, March 24, they appeared on the official website of Foster the People – Mark Foster’s group, famous for their hit Pumped up kicks- a new song by the band focused on the sensations of a global quarantine that has people far from each other but at the same time more united than ever, in search of a common goal, to support those most threatened by the coronavirus and those at the forefront of the fight against the plague.

“When you are alone and thinking about everything, you should know that wherever I am, I am doing the same”, begins the lyrics of “It’s OK to be human”, a song that covers in a few lines and a melancholic tone the pain, the struggle, the loneliness and the need to be resilient to fight in the midst of the pandemic that has a third of the population confined to their homes.

It also calls to do it without selfishness, without the shame that leads us to hide ignorance and with the union as a basic need: “We are stronger when we say that we do not know the way / The courage it takes to keep looking is beautiful / It is no use pointing out guilty / We are in this together”.

The final message invites us to trust that despite the distances, humanity is side by side at this moment: “Do not give up, my love / I will not give up, I will not give up on you / Because we are together, at least we are together.”

The deadly effect of a cheap virus

Along with the premiere of the song, the singer published a long text titled “Reflecting on the pause in a global plague”, in which he expresses the feelings of a generation that had experienced global fear and shock through terrorist attacks, but never before an invisible enemy that may be carried in his own body, waiting to locate and attack a person with lower defenses.

But just as fear is different, so is the feeling of global unity and the level of reflection imposed by the pause, claimed by the author as valuable to see from another point of view the extreme speed in which one lives in large cities. cities and the lack of perspective: “We are not gods (…) We are sensitive, vulnerable and weak creatures that need to breathe oxygen several times per minute”, it remind us.

In another passage he sets his eye on the effect of the virus on the ego of Man, owner and lord of the world until Nature reminds him of its existence: “This little virus has put its finger at the core of our selfishness. We have become gluttons of industry, destroying the planet with pollution, garbage and excess in our hedonistic desires to accumulate wealth. ”

Despite a critical vision of “uncontrolled” capitalism, the singer puts his eye on the need to recover the economy to avoid a wave of deaths greater than what has already been experienced: “If this is not controlled, there will be millions of deaths. This is not just a physical virus. It is a cheap virus. And when the economy suffers, people die “, is his blunt warning.

This is the first time in my life that I have seen the world come together around a single cause. I heard it happened in the past. I have heard stories about how you felt after the end of World War II; when people were broke, in mourning, but optimistic about rebuilding a better world. There was a feeling of unity after the Twin Towers fell and shook the nation. There was a sense of unity after the terrorist attack on Le Bataclan in Paris; but the essence of the feeling was different. This feels different. Perhaps it feels different because past tragedies were imposed on us in an act of human violence; being hit in the stomach by our neighbor. Perhaps it is because they were isolated incidents that survivors were able to see from a distance and cry in the safety of their own home. I still don’t understand why this time is different. It just is.

Fear is different. Uncertainty is different. The Unit it is also different. When I woke up this morning with text messages from friends and family with updates, warnings, and a desire to connect with others, I found myself thinking about the beauty of this pause. The whole world has pressed pause. It is as if Mother Earth said, “Okay, degenerates, give me the wheel. I’m going to take us back in the right direction. “.

Sometimes a pause is the only thing that can bring clarity to this manic peak of the rat race that we have allowed to kidnap our humanity. Sometimes, a pause is what we need to remind ourselves that we are not gods. We forget that we are actually sensitive, vulnerable, and weak creatures that need to breathe oxygen several times a minute, drink water, eat food, and maintain an internal temperature of up to 37 degrees. It is easy to forget about our vulnerabilities when we have been pampered with the comforts of social excess.

Man is born with the instinct to go further than his previous generation; to get more than our mothers and fathers. We are born with an innate fear that after our last breath, we will be forgotten. Our fear of death leads us to leave behind some kind of legacy to be remembered forever. We want to feel that we have made a difference. We want to build. Create. Whether it’s a legacy of passing our DNA on to children, breaking “impossible” world records, or building skyscrapers that rise above the clouds, we have a deep desire to feel that we are important. In that wish, We tend to make many mistakes chasing the trophy while turning a blind eye to the trail of the dead we leave behind.

In today’s world, the end is much more important than the means. If you become the best at what you do, it doesn’t matter how you got there. It just matters that you are at the top of the hill. We want to be famous. We want to be rich. We want to be special. We want to like us on Instagram, friends on Facebook and retweets on Twitter.

In an age where everything is more connected than ever, this attitude seems to affect the infect cultures that have historically placed the health of society on the success of the individual. This western philosophy of being the god of our own universe is contagious. “Your truth is your truth. My truth is mine. “It has a seductive tone.

The era of misinformation and the creation of our own narrative has dangerously replaced reality. In our search for power, we have learned that if we create our own reality, no one can tell us that we are wrong, or that we fail, or that we are not on the right track. Loot is not for the victor. It is for the person who makes us believe that he won the battle.

Our greed brought us here, no doubt. This little virus has put its finger at the core of our selfishness. We have become gluttons of industry, destroying the planet with pollution, garbage and excess in our hedonistic desires to accumulate wealth. We have become lords of the land we inherit, denying people the right to participate in the dream from which we are benefiting. Uncontrolled capitalism encourages us to enjoy the view from the best vantage point, even if it means building our castle on the bodies of others.

Now the evidence that we are facing the most dangerous enemy the world has seen since the atomic bomb was introduced to the world in 1945 is overwhelming. If this is not controlled, there will be millions of deaths. This is not just a physical virus. It is a cheap virus. And when the economy suffers, people die. In the coming months, our survival depends on our willingness to put the needs of others above our personal comforts. It is the ultimate test of our willingness to sacrifice our personal luxuries for the needs of a stranger. Are we willing to trust each other enough to buy only what is necessary if it means that our anonymous neighbors will have a better chance of survival?

Sometimes, the only way to get us out of our arrogance is to remind ourselves that we are only human. The world existed before we were born, and we don’t know what will happen after our death. This is the most terrifying thought that exists in our mind. It goes against our nature to want to live our lives as gods. We spend most of our lives consciously or unconsciously suppressing this question. We do everything possible to “live in the moment”. But the truth is, when we face a tangible threat to our survival, these inner principles of our faith in ourselves disappear and we return to the most disturbing question we are born with: why are we here, what are we supposed to do? do while we’re here, and why does any of that matter?

My hope is that While we are in this pause for reflection, we will delve inside ourselves and find our soul again. I hope we reach the needy people and give them the other half of our sandwich. I hope our governments work together, comparing their research and sharing their best scientific work to collectively find a vaccine. I hope that our employers and company bosses reach their profit margins and share a slice of the pie with the workers who helped build the empires they lead. I hope that the owners are patient with the tenants who must pay the rent the first day of the month, knowing that they may have been fired from their job. I hope that banks give debtors a grace period to repay their loans. I hope that our farmers will continue to provide us with the food we need at a reasonable price. I hope that healthy people respect the fact that they can carry a virus that could take the life of someone less fortunate. I hope that in these times of fear, we have faith. Faith in nature. Faith in our fellow men. Faith in our scientists. Faith in our doctors and nurses. Faith in our government to rule with empathy. Faith in a higher power to help us find the solution and save ourselves.

Fear, pride, greed and selfishness will cause unnecessary deaths. I encourage our leaders to lead with humility. We will come out of this stronger and more connected. When this storm passes, we can’t forget what it’s like right now. We are fragile We are not gods We came into this world with nothing, and if we live our lives only for ourselves, we will leave the world with nothing.