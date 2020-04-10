The model applied by the Andean country is analyzed by other nations such as Peru and Argentina, in order to be able to replicate it in the strategy against the coronavirus

All of Latin America works on strategies to curb the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19Some of them have had good results in that they have been able to protect the sectors hardest hit by the disease, but they are also seeking to move the local economy with their social distancing measures.

A case of this is Chile, where the authorities announced the extent of the quarantine in six communes of the Metropolitan Region until April 13 and, after the deadline, this measure will be maintained only in some areas.

This measure has earned criticism of the Ministry of Health for not decreeing a quarantine total in the country; however, they have an explanation of why they take that model: its low case fatality rate.

In South America, as of April 9, Chile It is the second country to have more registered cases, with 5,972 infections, but it shows a case fatality rate of 0.9%, registering 57 deaths. The lowest in a statistic made up of 10 countries.

According to Dr. Jaime Labarca, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile for the newspaper La República, the quarantine It was applied in areas that had a higher incidence of active cases.

“A total quarantine was applied basically in communes that had a higher incidence of active cases of coronavirus, which happens in several communes in Santiago and some sectors in the south of the country.”



What does the quarantine ‘selective’?

The process establishes that in the selected areas to apply the quarantine, nobody will be able to go out to streets, avenues or public parks; however, people may acquire a special permit, which would be used exclusively for the purchase of food and drugs. These sites will be guarded by Carabineros (police) in a period of between 2 and 4 hours.

The decision whether or not to remove a commune from the quarantine it will depend on whether cases continue to exist COVID-19.

For its part, the rest of the country that will not be under the restriction measure will be able to take to the streets without the need for a special permit, but both citizens and essential businesses will be asked to maintain social distancing measures.

For the whole country, without exception, the preventive phase will continue to apply, that is, schools, shopping centers and customs are closed, in addition to applying a night curfew.

