the formula of the perfect mobile for each person

When it comes to choosing a mobile phone, we are all clear about what we are looking for. A phone that we like physically, with a good battery, that is powerful, with a good camera and with fluid and fast software that allows us to get the most out of it. Ah! and we do not forget the price.

Possibly, the equation of the perfect mobile is the sum of two factors: good hardware and a good range of services to enjoy it to the fullest. And the result of that sum is any of the devices of the Samsung Galaxy A family.

The company’s idea has always been to create a smartphone for every type of person, from the most modest, Samsung Galaxy A12, to the most advanced Samsung Galaxy A72. But not only in terms of hardware, but also with the best services to offer the most complete experience possible. Under this strategy, Samsung Xtra is born.

Many years ago, a mobile phone stopped being used exclusively for calling. Samsung Xtra is Samsung’s exclusive program that integrates some of the world’s most widely used service subscriptions, in virtually any category. Thus, the user does not have to worry about managing their individual subscriptions and brings them all together in one. The new era of subscription has arrived and is included with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy A.

Imagine having access to HBO, Spotify, Youtube Premium or the most popular programs within the Microsoft suite. In this way, from our mobile phone we could increase our productivity and even enjoy our free time even more.

Thus, when we buy a family device, in addition to Samsung’s own applications that are already preloaded, we can expand it much more with a service that, if contracted separately, would exceed 120 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A: from Generation Z to other generations

But of course, if we want to get the most out of our phone we need it to be up to par. Among all the options on the market, assuming that not everyone has an unlimited budget, the Samsung Galaxy A family is one of the most widely accepted by the public mainly among generation Z but also among other people of any age.

That is perhaps the most important aspect, which includes devices designed for all types of people, from those who want less intensive use to those who want to get the most out of it and need higher performance.

With Samsung Renove, buying a Samsung Galaxy A72 or Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, 100 euros will be discounted for the delivery of the previous mobile, even if it has a broken screen.

In total, up to six devices that offer everything we need for the day: Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A32, Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72. Who gives more? Well, Samsung and its Samsung Renove plan whereby, when buying the Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G models, 100 euros will be deducted for the delivery of the previous mobileeven if your screen is broken.

With such a wide range of devices, many people may be wondering which device is the best fit for what they need. Between the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Samsung Galaxy A12 it may be clearer, but we will see it in detail to clarify the doubts.

Samsung Galaxy A72: the eldest of the family

We start with the Samsung Galaxy A72, the phone that has erased the division between mid-range and high-end. Mid-range price, but with features that we see in any high-end market. In particular we have a 6.7 “FHD + Super AMOLED screen capable of 800 nits. This allows you to continue looking at your mobile with all the clarity you can imagine, even on the street during a sunny day.

The camera is its second most important aspect, with a module consisting of four lenses, the main 64 MP with a high resolution optical stabilizer, a wide angle camera with a 12 MP sensor, a macro lens to immortalize very close objects and finally, an 8 MP telephoto. The end result is superb quality images regardless of the environment and conditions.

The phone completes it an incredible 5,000 mAh battery that allows up to two days of use, an Octacore processor with a configuration of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (via SD card) or the Game Booster option that makes the most of the phone’s capabilities to offer you the best experience during your games.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A32, also with 5G

The arrival of 5G has revolutionized everything. The way in which we connect to the Internet and enjoy its services has taken a 180º turn. Super fast connection speeds and minimal latency. And the best of all is that it is no longer a technology that is going to arrive or that is only present in high-end phones: it is already here and it is accessible to everyone.

The best demonstration of this are the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Samsung Galaxy A32, that have a version also in 5G.

Leaving connectivity aside, we also have two very complete devices. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy A52 we see the same camera module as in its older brother while in the Samsung Galaxy A32 model, the specifications are reduced a bit but without giving up the highest quality in this price range.

Resistance to water and dust, fast charging and a more than acceptable camera: the mid-range is no longer so average.

Another difference between the three models is that while the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Samsung Galaxy A52 have IP67 resistance to water and dust, with the Samsung Galaxy A32 we will have to be a little more careful.

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy A32 equals the Samsung Galaxy A72 in capacity, reaching 5,000 mAh and becoming the perfect device for all those who do not want to live attached to a charger. For its part, the Samsung Galaxy A52 stays at 4,500 mAh but thanks to the performance of the processor (2.3GHz, the same as the top model), it also offers considerable autonomy.

The phones that complete the range

However, there are many people who do not need the best photographs at all times, or use your mobile phone to play Fortnite or watch series on HBO on the way to work. For all of them, there are a number of devices that are capable of offering you the best mobile performance, but at much tighter prices. In this way, no one is left without enjoying the experience that Samsung offers, such as 5G. We are talking about the Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A22 and the Samsung Galaxy A42.

By taking a look at the most basic of all, the Samsung Galaxy A12 shows that the reduction in specifications does not mean, far from it, a reduction in performance. For example, looking at the camera (one of the segments in which brands cut the most to adjust prices), we have a quad module consisting of: a 48 megapixel main camera, capable of capturing the light necessary to obtain the sharpest details and with the most vivid colors; a 2 MP macro camera to also take the necessary detail of very close objects, such as a flower or a coffee bean; an ultra wide angle of 5 MP with a viewing angle of 123º with which absolutely no one is left out of the plane, being perfect for photographing a landscape. And finally, the fourth camera is a depth sensor that measures distance for quality portraits.

All that in the lowest terminal in the range, not to mention the fast charge of up to 15W or its Octa Core processor. In short, less is more.

In summary, if we take into account that the Samsung Galaxy A family was born to respond to one of the most demanding sectors (young people) and we see how it has pivoted to address practically the whole world, it is not surprising that their devices occupy the list of the best sellers every year. And if we add to that an offer of services, both our own and those of third parties, we have the formula for the perfect mobile.

