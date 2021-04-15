The formula for the spectacular physical change of Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres hung up his boots in June 2019 after more than 18 years in professional football, in which he gave us moments as magical as the goal in the final of Euro 2008. However, he has not disassociated himself from the sport since his retirement, far from it. Recently, he published on his networks a promotional video which was highly commented on by him spectacular physical change that he looked, much more muscular. Then the question arose as to how ‘El Niño’ had become ‘Hulk’.

Basically, the ex-footballer has reached this muscular hypertrophy through “a guided machine training and free weight continuously and almost daily, very well advised and directed ”, according to personal trainer Nacho Villalba, who has worked with footballers such as Aitor Ocio, who also hypertrophied his physique while active and increased his muscle mass when he retired following the NAVOBC method. However, there are other elements that have also influenced Torres’s new appearance: Full Body, boxing and a diet based on intermittent fasting.

Exercises with load

Muscle hypertrophy is the scientific name for the growth in muscle size because an increase in the size and / or number of myofibrils (actin and mission) within a given muscle fiber. This hypertrophy can occur in both type I and type II muscle fibers, although it is more common in the latter. While there are several ways to induce hypertrophy, the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) specifies that to use multiple series with moderate loads (6 to 15 repetitions, 65-85% of 1RM) and rest periods (1 to 2 minutes) causes a greater increase in testosterone and growth hormone, which are primary anabolic hormones.

In particular, Torres has relied on methods and systems that consist of managing heavy loads with guided machines and free weight, whether dumbbells or bars and discs. All this, Villalba specifies, he does with a group of three to five specific exercises performing in isolation to work a specific muscle group and thus obtain greater muscle development.

There are various methodologies and systems based on multiple series (10-20) next to a specified number of repetitions (8 to 15) with required breaks per series of 30 seconds to 2 minutes to recover from the effort required in each series. “In this way, Fernando Torres has achieved excellent muscular development that hypertrophy of the upper body predominates, especially in the chest and arms (deltoids, biceps and triceps), than in the lower body (very common in gym users) ”, specifies the trainer.

Factors that cause muscle hypertrophy

Nacho Villalba lists three determining factors to achieve muscle hypertrophy, pointing out the first two as the most relevant:

1. The degree of mechanical stress in a training session is the intensity (amount of load lifted) and time under tension (duration of applied load).

2. The metabolic stress arises from training programs that rely heavily on the anaerobic system, lowering the pH level and causing the breakdown of muscle fiber.

3. the strength training that creates an overload situation causes muscle damage and an inflammatory response, which enhances the release of various growth factors.

Boxing

After leaving football, Torres turned to another of his passions: the boxing. In his social networks, he has constantly shared video training in the chain of gyms that he has in Madrid, called Nine Fitness. In particular, he could be seen practicing this sport, which has also helped him achieve his new physique. Among the benefits of boxing, as specified by Nacho Villalba, are improvements in cardiovascular health, increasing the aerobic and anaerobic capacity, the coordination and the reflexes. In addition, it is useful for release tension and stress, causing a healthy physical and mental balance.

Full Body Functional Training

He has also increased the size of his muscles with the Full Body, a training that consists of work all muscle groups in a single session. “It is mainly based on compound or multi-joint exercises in which different muscles are activated simultaneously. You get, in a relatively simple way, a great physical condition in a short time ”, says Villalba, who will launch an app with the challenge ‘Full Body 28 days’ for those who want to get in shape. Every training session lasts between 20 and 30 minutes and the routines “are perfectly compatible with any other sport discipline”.

On the other hand, the coach points out two advantages of this training: “You do not need material or equipment sports, because your own body is the work tool, and, depending on the planning of the circuit and the correct choice of these exercises, you will be able to obtain a good muscle tone and definition reducing the percentage of body fat in a few weeks, as long as you eat adequate food ”. In addition, these exercises “stimulate hormones as the testosterone, the insulin growth factor (IGF-1) and growth hormone GH”.

Nutrition

In addition to exercise, feeding it is a determining factor to get the physique we want. For this reason, ‘El Niño’ also takes this aspect very seriously. As Villalba has been told by the closest environment of the former footballer, he practices the intermittent fasting, which is not a diet, but rather a Lifestyle. There are several intermittent fasting protocols, although the most widespread is 8/16, that is, 16 hours of fasting and 8 ingesting nutrients.

towers train on an empty stomach and break the fast after the training session, since you need to eat food to achieve greater muscle mass. “Obviously, the increased caloric intake of nutrients, mainly protein, and a moderate intake of carbohydrates and fats they are key to Torres’ muscular development ”, concludes the personal trainer.