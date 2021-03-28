The formula for mind-body balance in pandemic

When the pandemic is over we must have created healthier habits because these months of confinement have shaken us to redefine the relationship between body and mind. Carlos Jaramillo, founder of the Institute of Functional Medicine, assures us that when we pray we ask with anguish, while we must do it out of gratitude. Dr. Jaramillo defines five parameters as the most important for 90% of health. They range from what we eat, to what we do, how we sleep, how we think, and how we relate to others. This is Guillermo Arduino’s interesting conversation with Dr. Carlos Jaramillo from his office in Bogotá.