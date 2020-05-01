After facing a night with a fever, severe headaches and shoulders, Henry * did not hesitate to go to the health center the next morning in San José, Costa Rica.

Two-thirds of the population lives in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital, San José

It was on March 9, three days after the first case of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was detected in the country, which until this Friday (01/05) registered just over 700 infections, but only 6 deaths.

At the public health center, he and his mother, who also had symptoms, underwent some basic tests and were sent home.

“They told me I had a throat infection,” he tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, by phone.

The 50-year-old Venezuelan, residing in Costa Rica, suspected he had taken the covid-19 from his office, as another employee had tested positive a few days earlier, after returning from a trip to Europe.

On March 17, Henry returned to the health center for further tests. Four days later, he received an email: he and his mother tested positive for covid-19.

Despite having other illnesses, and her mother belonging to a risk group for being 70 years old, her treatment had to be carried out at home. His wife and daughter were also infected.

Health professionals go to patients’ homes

Henry guarantees that they never felt abandoned with their illness, on the contrary.

“From March 21 and until about 10 days ago, the doctors came here at least every other day to monitor the treatment closely,” explains Henry.

They were visited by health professionals from the Basic Comprehensive Health Care Teams (Ebais), and the doctor stayed in contact with the family through WhatsApp messages.

Ebais have been the first line of response to the pandemic in Costa Rica and are one of the factors that allowed the country to have the lowest mortality rate due to covid-19 in Latin America, experts say.

The hospitalization numbers are low – on Wednesday (29/04), the country had 400 active cases and only 16 hospitalized patients.

More than 320 people have recovered from the disease.

“Our best vaccine against covid-19 is to have a disciplined and educated population and a well-established health system,” Dr. Luis Villalobos, a specialist in public health in Costa Rica, told BBC Mundo.

“We do not invest in the Army (the country does not have an Army), but we spend a lot on health, pensions and education, and this has been very important”, adds the former dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Costa Rica.

A sound health system

Villalobos explains that the country’s health system has already been very fragmented, but the reforms in the 1990s and 2000s created a solid scheme that allowed him to respond to this pandemic.

Ebais have over a thousand health centers spread across the country, with doctors, nurses, technical assistants and pharmacists. The emphasis was on the detection phase, which is crucial to contain infections.

As in Henry’s case, when a possible infection is identified, active monitoring of symptoms is maintained until confirmed. He is only hospitalized if there is an aggravation.

The practice of social distancing has been followed by the population

The Costa Rican health and welfare agency, Costa Rica’s Social Security Fund, has a dozen hospitals in the country’s seven provinces, the country’s Ministry of Health told BBC News Mundo.

The most complicated moments in the past two months occurred between March 19 and April 3, when 325 new infections were confirmed. The worst day was March 24, with 60 cases.

However, since then, the disease’s progression has slowed markedly: less than 20 new cases are detected every day (except for two days) and less than 10 in the last days.

While several countries face a shortage of ICUs, Costa Rica has about 100 beds available for only 16 hospitalized patients – and only eight of them under intensive care. There are about 400 artificial respirators available, and the government has announced the acquisition of another 300.

With only 6 dead and more than 700 cases, Costa Rica is one of the countries with the lowest mortality rate from coronavirus in Latin America and the world. The lethality rate, which indicates the death toll among infected patients, is 0.86%, according to BBC News World calculations with data from Johns Hopkins University. In the USA. In Brazil, the national average is 6.8%, according to the Ministry of Health.

All of this is due in large part to the fact that Costa Rica is one of the few countries in the Americas (along with the USA, Canada, Cuba and Uruguay) that invests more than 6% of the Gross Domestic Product in health.

Having health systems “less fragmented, comprehensive, organized, that handle the information of the people in their care well”, as in Costa Rica, is what other countries should look for, advises Villalobos.

The country’s solid health system was a crucial factor in combating the disease

How else was the country protected?

When the case count in Costa Rica reached its first decade, the government made similar decisions to other countries.

Agglomerations, schools, tourism and social activities were suspended and the border was closed.

In addition, campaigns were launched to promote work at home, hand washing and social distance.

Experts and officials point out that Costa Ricans followed instructions remarkably, unlike other countries.

A Google report based on the location of cell phones showed that visits to shops and public spaces were reduced by 84% and to beaches or recreation centers, 82%.

“Many reacted. They understood the historical moment we are living in, it is a very delicate moment,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas, last week.

Villalobos agrees with this, and adds that the transmission of information by cell phones and universal access to drinking water are part of the country’s formula for success in fighting the coronavirus.

“The fact that practically 100% of the population has water at home allows us to make hand washing communication very effective among the population”, he points out.

Authorities have created a field hospital, but the country has few inmates

Stepping on eggs

Costa Rica has a population of 5 million, two-thirds living in the metropolitan region of San José, the country’s capital.

This allowed the authorities to concentrate resources on the most important sources of infection.

Costa Rica, however, is not without risks.

The proportion of tests, of 250 per 100 thousand inhabitants, is on average that of other Latin American countries; opposition politicians said it was too little.

In addition, the constant movement of Nicaraguans – 8% of the population of Costa Rica – raised questions about how to control the flow of people from the neighboring country, which has not taken preventive measures and records the highest mortality rate for coronavirus in Latin America.

Minister Salas is cautious about the near future, as he warns Costa Ricans that the return to normality cannot be accelerated, nor will it occur in the medium term.

“The majority of the population, due to the short time of presence of the virus in our country, has not been exposed, has not been infected by the virus. We can have an increase in cases, transmission chains, in a short time,” he says.

The country is walking on “very fragile egg shells”, he warns.

