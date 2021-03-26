The former senator and astronaut Biden ran for NASA

NASA is going through a conjunctural moment with two primary objectives: to return to the Moon and take the first astronaut to Mars. (Photo: iStock)

An old acquaintance would be about to return home. A Former senator and astronaut was nominated to head NASA, the bet of the president of the United States, Joe biden, is Bill nelson.

Nelson’s profile seems to be a perfect fit for the position as head of NASA, with a broad political career as a former senator and with experience in the space sphere as an astronaut.

Former Senator and Former Astronaut for NASA

Should the Senate vote for Bill Nelson to run as CEO of the aerospace agency, Biden would place an ally in a conjunctural moment for NASA.

In 1986, Bill Nelson was part of the crew of the space shuttle Columbia, at the same time he was a congressman from Florida. (Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton)

With the most important mission led by NASA in recent years, the Perseverance exploring the surface of Mars, and a new goal to reach the Moon, the agency is moving towards a new stage of relevance for the US Government.

Clarence William Nelson, better known as Bill Nelson, was born on September 29, 1942, in Miami, Florida.

He studied law at the University of Florida and reached the rank of general in the United States Army, with which he participated during the Vietnam War.

His political career began in 1973 as representative for the state of Florida, a position he held until January 1991.

Along with his activities as a congressman, Nelson developed his career as an astronaut at NASA and in 1986 he was selected to orbit for six days with the crew of the space shuttle Columbia, on mission STS-61-C.

By flying the Columbia, Nelson became the third person in American history to serve on a space crew while serving as a congressman.

Nelson’s mission with Columbia was the last before the Challenger shuttle tragedy, which exploded minutes after takeoff on January 28, 1986.

Later in 2003, the shuttle that NASA’s postulate chief flew on, Columbia, also exploded during maneuvers to re-enter the atmosphere after a mission in space.

After being away from the political sphere for a decade, he was elected senator for the state of Florida by the Democratic Party, a position he held until 2019.

The challenges: The Moon and Mars

The Perseverance-led mission is just the tip of the iceberg for NASA, which has already made public the objectives of the Perseverance. Artemis program with which he seeks to return to the Moon, with the first woman and second man on lunar soil since 1972.

In addition to the goal to return to the Moon in 2024, the year in which President Biden faces a new electoral process for the presidency, NASA will also seek to take the first crew of astronauts to Mars in the future.