Alfonso Reyes It has won its first battle against the coronavirus. The former player and current president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players, was released from hospital after giving positive for coronavirus and stay in hospital for several days. At 48 years old, Felipe Reyes’ older brother must continue his recovery at home, surrounded by his own.

“I’m discharged!” Alfonso wrote through his Twitter account, which has practically become an updated diary of his situation, first at home and later at the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Majadahonda, in which he was admitted with bilateral pneumonia, which forced him to be assisted with oxygen.

I’m discharged! pic.twitter.com/c0ddqhfBIA

– Alfonso Reyes (@ alfreyes14) March 27, 2020

Reyes, in addition to narrating his situation at the hospital several times a day, did not hesitate to criticize the minister José Luis Ábalos harshly, after the latter escaped his laughter in a recent appearance. “What the hell are you so funny about?”, he wrote on twitter after learning about the situation and immediately became one of the most shared posts of the day.