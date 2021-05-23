The former president of the FROB testifies this Thursday in the case about the Popular

Madrid, May 23 (EFE) .- The former president of the Fund for Orderly Banking Restructuring (FROB) Jaime Ponce testified this Thursday as a witness before the National Court in the case investigating the last two management teams of Banco Popular, an entity resolved by the body at the behest of Europe in 2017.

The head of the central investigating court number 4, José Luis Calama, considers that this testimony is important for the investigation since he experienced the resolution mechanism firsthand and is, therefore, “a privileged witness who can provide essential data on how the process was managed. “

Legal sources have indicated to Efe that it is not clear that Ponce will travel to Madrid since he currently resides in Washington, where he works as an adviser on banking and crisis matters in the area of ​​money and capital markets of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The former president of the FROB already discussed these events in the Congressional Economic Commission, where he defended the intervention of Popular by the European authorities on June 7, 2017 and its subsequent sale to Banco Santander at a symbolic price.

As he explained then, the operation was not only carried out without public aid, but also avoided the declaration of bankruptcy.

Likewise, he added, “it managed to manage the bank’s unfeasibility situation, protecting the stability of the financial system, avoiding any impact on deposits, offering complete operational continuity to all clients, and avoiding the use of public resources.”

THE SALES PROCESS

At that appearance, Ponce explained that the worsening of the situation and the risk of an imminent outcome caused the Single European Resolution Board (JUR) to decide to sell Popular, in which previously only five national banks had been interested.

This is how an investment bank contacted those alleged interested parties, until the resolution was triggered on the afternoon of June 6.

The purpose, he insisted, was to avoid the ordinary declaration of insolvency of the sixth Spanish bank, listed on the stock market, and the possible consequences on depositors (around 60,000 million, of which 35,000 million were less than 100,000 euros), clients (about 4.5 million), employees (about 12,000) and, in general, for the financial stability of Spain and the Banking Union.

The case that the National Court is investigating began in October 2017 with the admission for processing of several complaints against the last two management teams of Popular, including its former presidents Ángel Ron and Emilio Saracho, for alleged corporate crimes.

The magistrate then opened two separate pieces, the first one that investigates Ron’s team for the capital increase of 2,500 million euros that the entity undertook in 2016.

The second, on the other hand, deals with the 108 days of Saracho’s mandate, and focuses on a possible crime of manipulating the market with false news to make the price fall.

