The former president of Roma charges hard against Monchi

03/30/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Former Roma president James Pallotta was very critical of Monchi during his time as sports director at the Italian club. Through some messages through his Twitter account, to the questions of some fans, Pallotta claimed that signing the Spanish manager was his biggest mistake as Roma president.

In addition, the businessman took the opportunity to explain the story behind the signing of the Argentine Javier Pastore, from PSG. Pallotta himself considered the incorporation of the midfielder as “one of many terrible signings “ Monchi did, and said that the club’s priority was the incorporation of the Dutchman with Moroccan nationality, Hakim Ziyech. “Me, Baldini and Zecca wanted Ziyech and Monchi brought us Pastore. It is a documented fact. Monchi did not like the player to go to the World Cup and said it was not done. “

The Argentine came from having a testimonial role at PSG and, as expected, he did not finish curdling in the Italian team. Since he signed in 2018, his time in Roma has been characterized by constant injuries. In addition, with contract until 2023 and the highest salaries of the workforce, was the center of criticism from many Roman fans.

After barely two years, Monchi decided to return to Sevilla after a very bad experience in Italy. Much criticized in Rome, in Seville lives the opposite. With great success in the signings, Julen Lopetegui has managed to rebuild an ambitious project with the club of his life. In this regard, the sports director of the Seville club will not miss his time in the Italian capital.