The former president closes his platform and his advisor announces his return to the networks

The platform of former United States President Donald Trump has been closed within a month of its launch. The website was called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump and was aesthetically similar to Twitter and Facebook.

According to Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller to CNN, the platform was only an “auxiliary” tool and the former president’s team is working on “broader efforts.”

The website was born as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter after its social media accounts were suspended following the Capitol riots. There, the businessman was publishing his content, from press releases to videos.

As Miller has confirmed on his Twitter account, the permanent suspension of From the Desk of Donald J. Trump is due to the return of the former president to social networks. However, it does not clarify where, when or how it will be visible again.

On his website, Trump published his posts as if it were a blog. In his publications, there was the option to click “like” and share them on Facebook and Twitter. However, there was no visible count of those “likes.”

Currently, instead of that content posted by the former president, the website link encourages visitors to sign up for alerts from Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s return to social media

In March, Jason Miller claimed on Fox News that he estimated that we would see “President Trump return to social media in probably one, two or three months” and “with his own platform.”

When From the Desk of Donald J. Trump came to light, many believed it was the “platform” that his senior advisor was talking about. However, later on, Miller confirmed that it was not: “We will have additional information in the very near future.”

