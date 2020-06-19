Almost six months have passed since the fateful helicopter accident that cost the life of Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna Bryant on January 26. It has now been leaked that the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend He rescheduled his flight time the night before because he wanted to go see another game earlier. This detail has been released by his assistant at Yahoo Sport, where he commented that the former player was planning to travel with his daughter and six other people at 9:45 a.m.

However, the night before he changed his mind because he wanted to go see a game that was played before and 45 minutes ahead of the flight time to leave at 9:00 am. The weather conditions were not the most suitable for traveling and, according to the investigation, the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, would have become disoriented due to the fog, which caused the catastrophic accident. It has also been ensured that the pilot was flying too fast and too low.

According to the report, the pilot reportedly radioed that he was descending when he was actually doing the opposite: ascending. According to these documents Ara Zobayan assured that he was climbing up to 4,000 feet to overcome the clouds. Unfortunately the helicopter was going straight to the hills where it crashed and all its members lost their lives.

The ex-player’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has sued the helicopter company for wrongful death and claims compensation for damages in which he claims hundreds of millions of dollars. Although he does not mention a specific amount in the lawsuit, he claims that « Kobe’s future earnings and consequent losses to the family amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. » The truth is that the latest news from the investigation seems to rule out the possibility that the helicopter in which Kobe Bryant died would have an engine failure.