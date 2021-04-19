The former Manchester City president says he feels “embarrassed” by the Superliga

04/19/2021

Act. At 12:36 CEST

David Bernstein, the former Manchester City president, said on Monday feeling “really embarrassed” for the decision of the six English clubs to join the European Super League. A news that has caused a lot of controversy in the world of football.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur. These are the six teams from England that emerged as founding members of the new Super League. In a statement to Radio 4, Bernstein highlighted today that he supported Manchester City all his life, but that is disappointed because these clubs, “with the history” that they have, “should have more responsibility than the rest”, he confessed.

In total they are twelve clubs the founders of this Super League. FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Atlético de Madrid, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF, in addition to the six English clubs. Also, for The inaugural season will feature three clubs as guests.

Berenstein is not the only English public figure to take a stand against the Super League. The leader of the Labor opposition, Keir starmer, Arsenal fan, asked in a tweet that the clubs involved in this Super League “immediately rethink” the decision.