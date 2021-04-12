The former manager of Ella Baila Sola reveals why they separated 20 years ago and points out to one: “It was terrible, a horror”

Marilia Casares and Marta Botía, the two founders of the duo Ella Baila Sola, announced a week ago that they are going to meet again 20 years after their notorious separation with an agenda of activities that will include live concerts.

High school classmatesIt was in 1996 when Botía (Madrid, 1974) and Casares (Cuenca, 1974) recorded their first song, We cast lots, which became a success in both Spain and Latin America and gave rise to her first album, simply titled Ella Baila Sola, with other important songs such as When the toads dance flamenco or Bar loves.

The harmonies built with their two voices in melodic songs of semi-acoustic production and female empowerment themes they conquered the public, so that debut managed to dispatch more than a million copies in Spain alone, becoming one of the best sellers.

They would be followed by EBS (1998) and Marta y Marilia (2000), their last studio album, after which came the compilation Greatest Hits: 96-98-00 and the unexpected announcement of the duo’s dissolution.

Precisely of the reasons he has spoken now Gonzalo benavides, producer, former manager and discoverer of the duo, who gives his version of what happened more than two decades ago.

Benadives points to one of them, Marilia, as the cause of the breakup. “The one who always gave the best image was Marilia, but in real life she is completely different,” he says in Vanity Fair.

“On the first day, the critics applauded Marilia,” recalls Benavides, referring to a double concert in Madrid to present his first album when we cast lots and it was already a national success. “They said she moved around the stage like an experienced rock singer. But they hardly talked about Marta. So I brought them both together and said: ‘Marta, you are 50% of Ella Baila Sola and you have to go out on stage to sweat your shirt, to be heard and to be seen. You can’t go out there like a mushroom to play the guitar without being seen. “

Some words that, according to Benavides, they did not sit well with Marilia. “She started yelling at me: ‘And why do you have to say anything to her? If I sweat my shirt why does she have to be the same?’ But the fact is that Marta realized it and began to believe it more . She began to work and to leave with an artist’s attitude, without fear and without shame. Well, that was the beginning of the problems with Marilia. That. Nothing more. Three months after the album came out. A girl who once told my mother: ‘Thank you for giving birth to Gonzalo because otherwise we would not be here’ and that now he was yelling at me: ‘I’m the artist here’. I couldn’t believe the change it made, it was awesome“recalls the producer.

According to her version, Marilia also complained that they chose more Marta’s songs as singles than hers. “[Marilia] he complained that the company always chose each other’s songs as singles, that brought a lot of problems. Well, because it’s going to be, because he composes better than you. I always told them that Marta composed better and Marilia sang better. It is a subject of ego and of pasta, the SGAE gives you more money if you have been the author of the singles “.

So, despite the fact that he advised them to give the image of “simple girls”, they started a kind of competition to show who was the best. “They began to compete to be the tallest, the most beautiful. And the bra plus … I think that this is not going to happen to them now, they are older, they are 46 or 47 years old.. Egos always come from insecurities, because you want to protect what is yours. Suddenly your family comes and says’ well, you were heard less’ or ‘you are seen less on TV. “

In that sense, remember moments like them “They wanted the same number of shots to be taken on TV for each one” or that, in the last stage, during the third album, they didn’t even interact with each otherAs they recorded songs, photos and video clips separately and traveled with different equipment.

“All separately. Everything. That was terrible. Each one had its arranger to direct the musicians and I in the middle saying: ‘Well, I would raise the tambourine a little more’. But they didn’t even fucking pay attention to me. Marta listened to me a little more, Marilia nothing. A horror. A horror. There came a time when Marta told me that she was leaving because she couldn’t take it anymore and she asked me to produce her solo album “.

So finally the duo announced their separation in October 2001, just five years after its debut.