The former director of the US CDC: Covid-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory

Former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield believes that the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, originated in a laboratory in Wuhan city, in China.

Redfield’s comments, supporting a controversial theory about the origin of the coronavirus that is not proven, appear in a documentary that the television network CNN will premiere this Sunday.

According to Redfield, who is a virologist, the virus “escaped” from the laboratory, something that happened not necessarily intentionally. “I am of the opinion that the most probable etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was that of a laboratory,” he said in a fragment of the documentary released this Friday.

There he considers that, “if I had to suppose”, SARS-CoV-2 began to transmit “in September or October 2019 in Wuhan “.

“The other people do not believe it. It’s fine. Science will find out,” he added, before clarifying that “it is not unusual in respiratory pathogens with which you work in a laboratory that infect the worker“.

After hearing the words of Redfield, the main person in charge of the fight against COVID-19 in the United States, Anthony Fauci, has indicated that the theory expressed by the former CDC director is “an opinion”.

“Obviously, there are several theories,” he said during a press conference by the White House COVID-19 response team. “Dr. Redfield mentioned that he was giving an opinion as to a possibility, but again, there are other alternatives that most people hold“, has added.

There is no clear evidence to support the theory of the creation of the virus in a laboratory, although it has been mentioned frequently in conspiracy theories. Former United States President Donald Trump has also expressed himself in this regard on several occasions. For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) considers this explanation for the origin of SARS-CoV-2 to be “extremely unlikely.”